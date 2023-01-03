"Some things last forever...": BIGBANG Daesung talks about his departure from YG Entertainment in a handwritten letter

Following the news of BIGBANG Daesung's departure in December, the idol has come to clear the air by answering burning questions from fans.

On January 2, 2023, Daesung read out his handwritten letter to his fans in a YouTube video, released under his personal channel, D'splay. The video, titled One Day, I Got a Mysterious Diary, naturally piqued fans' curiosity, who were eager to hear what the idol had to say, given the circumstances he was in.

에라 모르겠다 🇲🇾 @eramoreugedda Daesung Someone once said "nothing lasts forever". No. Some things last forever.. "BIGBANG"Daesung Someone once said "nothing lasts forever". No. Some things last forever.. "BIGBANG" 😭😭 Daesung https://t.co/hykcqPezLj

In the video, BIGBANG Daesung took a light and adorable take on conveying his gratitude towards his fans, fellow members, and former agency YG Entertainment. With shots of his hand-drawn doodles and letters, which were accompanied by his enthusiastic voice-over, the video was quite unique and soon became the trending talk on Twitter as fans dwelled on his hilarious yet sweet letter.

Fans react to BIGBANG Daesung's uniquely handwritten letter

The video began with D'splay receiving a mysterious diary with a mysterious message written inside and proceeded to read out the letter. Here's what the diary entry read:

"Thank You, "Y"ou were "G"ood. Thank You. I feel sincerly grateful [ro YGE] for looking after me all these years and helping me grown into the person I am today. With deep gratittide in my heart, I embark on this new adventure. I would be lying if I said I wasn't scared. As nervous as I am about taking this bold step forward, I believe it will definetly be worth it in the end."

It further explained:

"The year 2023 is approaching. Without an inkling as to what the future holds, I take this step forward into the unknown with only a brave heart. And I intend to walk down this road with a stoic determination."

In BIGBANG Daesung's heartfelt letter about his departure, the idol thanked the company, YG Entertainment, for helping him throughout his sixteen-year journey with BIGBANG. He also made sure to express his gratitude towards others who supported him the entire time. The idol then ended his letter by mentioning his beloved fans and fellow members:

"I hope you will continue to show your love and support for my journey. Thank you. Happy new year, everyone. P.S. Someone once said, "Nothing lasts forever." No. Some things last forever... BIGBANG (in a whisper). Everyone, fighting in 2023!"

Following the release of the video, fans had one too many opinions to share. Confused about whether to sob at his sweet and heartfelt letter or laugh at his hilarious take on the same, fans flooded Twitter, swooning over the idol once again.

🥀 @topburikat 🥺 wait why am i not seeing enough vips talking about dae's message to yg and us.. im actually getting emotional with his letter, he even took time to make cute illustrations to emphasize the message plus the bg music. OH I LOVE DAESUNG SO MUCH 🥺 wait why am i not seeing enough vips talking about dae's message to yg and us.. im actually getting emotional with his letter, he even took time to make cute illustrations to emphasize the message plus the bg music. OH I LOVE DAESUNG SO MUCH 🥺😭🥺😭

I really love daesung's voice. Thank you for making me laugh this 2022. I'll support u through your new journey. Until I hear ur voice again 🥺🤍 🦋 GDYB DOMINATION @arahjiyong “Someone once said nothing lasts forever. No, some things last forever...BIGBANG” - D'splay “Someone once said nothing lasts forever. No, some things last forever...BIGBANG” - D'splay https://t.co/k6H5D52urQ I got emotional watching this video especially when I saw the very small 빅뱅 at the end of the letter even before he whispered it.I really love daesung's voice. Thank you for making me laugh this 2022. I'll support u through your new journey. Until I hear ur voice again 🥺🤍 twitter.com/arahjiyong/sta… I got emotional watching this video especially when I saw the very small 빅뱅 at the end of the letter even before he whispered it. I really love daesung's voice. Thank you for making me laugh this 2022. I'll support u through your new journey. Until I hear ur voice again 🥺🤍 twitter.com/arahjiyong/sta…

elli @kwonbyunreturns daesung is sooo extra. he wrote it, drew it, filmed it. he even rhyme some parts of the letter. HE IS SO EXTRA AND I LOVE HIM FOR THAT daesung is sooo extra. he wrote it, drew it, filmed it. he even rhyme some parts of the letter. HE IS SO EXTRA AND I LOVE HIM FOR THAT

Daesung Saying goodbye to his beloved young days with YG and promising Vips that someday he will come again soon for us. 🥺 Still life Makes More Sense now..Daesung Saying goodbye to his beloved young days with YG and promising Vips that someday he will come again soon for us. Still life Makes More Sense now..Daesung Saying goodbye to his beloved young days with YG and promising Vips that someday he will come again soon for us.😭🥺 https://t.co/Dj4Ul711NW

#DAESUNG #BIGBANG Let me not "pretend" for just this one second. I LOVE YOU DAESUNG!!! Where ever you go, I will follow 🤧 Let me not "pretend" for just this one second. I LOVE YOU DAESUNG!!! Where ever you go, I will follow 🤧😭#DAESUNG #BIGBANG https://t.co/QPVByqlB4H

데이DAY //rest//🍀🦊 @watanabebabe hello, im crying over daesung's letter haha hello, im crying over daesung's letter haha

Alongside BIGBANG Daesung, his fellow member Taeyang has also left YG Entertainment, making G-Dragon the only active member directly under YG since T.O.P. left the company earlier this year. With much speculation around BIGBANG's plans to proceed as a group from here onwards, BIGBANG Daesung's letter has given hope to many, and fans are now assured that the group will continue to roll out legendary music together.

With the onset of the new year, BIGBANG fans are preparing themselves for the unique set of content they'll be getting. As all members go solo, fans are excited to see them embark on their solo careers while also awaiting an occasional comeback from BIGBANG.

