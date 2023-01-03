"Some things last forever...": BIGBANG Daesung talks about his departure from YG Entertainment in a handwritten letter

Following the news of BIGBANG Daesung's departure in December, the idol has come to clear the air by answering burning questions from fans.
On January 2, 2023, Daesung read out his handwritten letter to his fans in a YouTube video, released under his personal channel, D'splay. The video, titled One Day, I Got a Mysterious Diary, naturally piqued fans' curiosity, who were eager to hear what the idol had to say, given the circumstances he was in.
In the video, BIGBANG Daesung took a light and adorable take on conveying his gratitude towards his fans, fellow members, and former agency YG Entertainment. With shots of his hand-drawn doodles and letters, which were accompanied by his enthusiastic voice-over, the video was quite unique and soon became the trending talk on Twitter as fans dwelled on his hilarious yet sweet letter.
Fans react to BIGBANG Daesung's uniquely handwritten letter
The video began with D'splay receiving a mysterious diary with a mysterious message written inside and proceeded to read out the letter. Here's what the diary entry read:
"Thank You, "Y"ou were "G"ood. Thank You. I feel sincerly grateful [ro YGE] for looking after me all these years and helping me grown into the person I am today. With deep gratittide in my heart, I embark on this new adventure. I would be lying if I said I wasn't scared. As nervous as I am about taking this bold step forward, I believe it will definetly be worth it in the end."
It further explained:
"The year 2023 is approaching. Without an inkling as to what the future holds, I take this step forward into the unknown with only a brave heart. And I intend to walk down this road with a stoic determination."
In BIGBANG Daesung's heartfelt letter about his departure, the idol thanked the company, YG Entertainment, for helping him throughout his sixteen-year journey with BIGBANG. He also made sure to express his gratitude towards others who supported him the entire time. The idol then ended his letter by mentioning his beloved fans and fellow members:
"I hope you will continue to show your love and support for my journey. Thank you. Happy new year, everyone. P.S. Someone once said, "Nothing lasts forever." No. Some things last forever... BIGBANG (in a whisper). Everyone, fighting in 2023!"
Following the release of the video, fans had one too many opinions to share. Confused about whether to sob at his sweet and heartfelt letter or laugh at his hilarious take on the same, fans flooded Twitter, swooning over the idol once again.
Alongside BIGBANG Daesung, his fellow member Taeyang has also left YG Entertainment, making G-Dragon the only active member directly under YG since T.O.P. left the company earlier this year. With much speculation around BIGBANG's plans to proceed as a group from here onwards, BIGBANG Daesung's letter has given hope to many, and fans are now assured that the group will continue to roll out legendary music together.
With the onset of the new year, BIGBANG fans are preparing themselves for the unique set of content they'll be getting. As all members go solo, fans are excited to see them embark on their solo careers while also awaiting an occasional comeback from BIGBANG.