"Someone accepted the offer for you": Fans react as Lil Uzi Vert claims he never agreed to headline Rolling Loud 2024 post lineup reveal

Lil Uzi Vert was announced in the lineup for Rolling Loud California as a headliner on November 14, 2023. Now the rapper has come forward, challenging his inclusion in the lineup, stating in a now unavailable Instagram story:

"I never said I was doing Rolling Loud. I don’t understand why my name is on here @rollingloud."

The rapper's reaction to being named as a headliner for Rolling Loud has since gone viral, with fans reacting in a variety of ways, as shown by the tweet below:

Reaction to Lil Uzi Vert's response to being announced a Rolling Loud headliner (Image via @PopCrave)

Fans react to Lil Uzi Vert's response to Rolling Loud announcement

Fans were quick to react to Lil Uzi Vert's response to being announced as a headliner for the Rolling Loud California 2024 edition, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Some fans were disappointed, while others were amused at the way the rapper responded to the unwanted headliner announcement.

Some fans also wondered why Lil Uzi Vert was denying the invitation to headline Rolling Loud California, given his long history of performing at various editions of the festival.

Reaction to the rapper's comment on Rolling Loud lineup ( Image via @DailyLoud)

Reaction to the rapper's comments on Rolling Loud lineup announcement (Image via @DailyLoud)

Reaction to the rapper's comments on Rolling Loud lineup announcement (Image via @RapTV)

The rapper has already performed at Rolling Loud, first at Rolling Loud Los Angeles in 2018, followed by three separate headliner acts at Rolling Loud Oakland, New York, and Los Angeles.

The rapper has also performed as a non-headliner in several editions of the show, including Miami, Inglewood, and Portugal in 2023 alone. However, the singer recently announced their intention to retire from the music career, stating at the Chicago Show of their Pink Tape Tour on October 23, 2023:

"Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album. No, relax. It’s okay … After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life."

There has been no official announcement from the rapper on whether his plans to retire from music have any influence on his apparent refusal to perform as a headliner at the Rolling Loud festival.

Lil Uzi Vert is best known for his debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, which was released on August 25, 2017. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album's single, XO Tour Llif3, won the Song of the Summer award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.