"Something is truly wrong with her": Kayleigh McEnany racist joke about Jordan Neely protestors sparks backlash online

As scores of black protestors took to the streets in New York City demanding justice for Jordan Neely, Kayleigh McEnany, a Fox News anchor appeared to mock the protest on Friday, May 5, 2023. McEnany went on air on Friday night and used offensive racist tropes against the activists, who were heard chanting slogans to the beat of the drum.

On May 1, 2023, Jordan Neely, an unhoused black man, was killed on a subway train in New York after being put in a chokehold by fellow white passenger Daniel Penny, a former marine. At the time of the attack, in a video captured by another passenger, Neely, who has a history of mental illness, was crying out of hunger that Penny reportedly perceived as an aggressive rant with the potential to escalate into violence. However, Neely was found unarmed after he was killed. The incident sparked citywide protests, with activists marching across the streets demanding justice for the slain man.

During the Friday night reporting, Kayleigh McEnany, who is set to replace ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the converted 8 pm slot, appeared to callously dismiss people’s concerns stating that they “have already made up their minds” before adding:

“Well, at least they have rhythm.”

As per Huffington Post, while the crowd of protestors appeared to be of different races, the people marching in the frontline were primarily black. McEnany flippant comment (“Well, at least they have rhythm”) prompted her Fox News co-hosts to hysterically cackle on air. The remark was widely viewed as a racial stereotype by several media users, even leading one to comment:

"Something is truly wrong with her. And a lot more is wrong with Fox that they would still permit racism like this and/or still have her on after how she promoted the Big Lie knowing that's what it was. A BIG LIE."

Kayleigh McEnany's comment against Jordan Neely protestors sparks social media backlash

Shortly after Kayleigh McEnany was seen derisively ridiculing the activists, Kat Abughazaleh, an analyst at watchdog group Media Matters for America took to social media and pointed out that the Fox host’s statement mocks black people. Others were also quick to condemn the host's offensive remark.

Another Twitter user commented that McEnany is trying hard to secure Tucker Carlson’s spot, who was fired last month after Fox News was plagued with a string of lawsuits that led to the network losing close to a billion dollars over spreading disinformation through his program.

What we know about Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh McEnany, a former contributor at CNN, was relatively unknown until she came into the limelight during the 2016 presidential election. During that time, McEnany became known as a staunch supporter of Trump, who was often seen backing up the former president’s spurious claims during his sting in the white house.

During Trump’s reign in the White House, McEnany briefly served as White House press secretary. However, she was fired like many others who took on the role and appeared to flounder while trying to back up the then-president's many outrageous claims.

In 2021, McEnany joined Fox News as a contributor and is now slated to take Tucker Carlson's time slot.

