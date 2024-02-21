"Something is wrong with him in the head”: Audrii Cunnigham suspect's co-worker recalls violent attack as police find 11-year-old's body

The body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunnigham has been found in the Trinity River in a rural Texas area north of Houston, prompting authorities to consider charging a suspect closely connected to her. The suspect, a family friend named Don Steven McDougal entrusted with dropping Audrii at a school bus stop, was actively involved in the extensive search efforts before her body was found.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons revealed that Audrii's body was located during a search, aided by cell phone data that pinpointed potential areas of interest. The local river authority cooperated by slowing down the reservoir outflow to facilitate search teams in the water.

Audrii's body was found approximately 10 miles from her residence near Lake Livingston, and the search area was subsequently declared a crime scene. The crime scene encompasses the vicinity around US-59 and the Trinity River Bridge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Craig Cummings.

As the investigation unfolds, a former co-worker of his, who was also the victim in an incident McSteven was convicted for, spoke to Fox 26 about his character.In 2010, Don McSteven was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for attacking Elic Bryan III.

"With all the allegations against him, he's not a nice guy, apparently. Something is wrong with him in the head," Bryan said.

Audrii Cunnigham's suspect faces capital murder charges

The search for 11-year-old Audrii Cunnigham, missing since February 15, ended in heartbreak as authorities located her lifeless body in the Trinity River. The person initially deemed a "person of interest," 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal, now faces capital murder charges.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had identified McDougal, residing in a trailer behind Audrii Cunnigham's home, as a person of interest on Saturday. McDougal, a friend of Audrii's father, was arrested on unrelated aggravated assault charges on Friday night as reported by CNN.

The suspect, now in custody, confessed to leaving the house with Audrii on the morning she disappeared, but crucial details remain undisclosed. Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons stated during a press conference:

"We believe there is enough evidence."

Newly obtained criminal records reveal McDougal's criminal history, including a 2007 case where he attempted indecency with a child. Although indicted for the offense, he pleaded down to child enticement in 2008, evading sex offender registration.

Online records have revealed a criminal history spanning two decades and over a dozen arrests.

McDougal actively participated in the search effort, knocking on neighbors' doors and posing as a concerned party. However, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons questioned the sincerity of McDougal's actions, stating:

"To me, it simply tells me that he's trying to give the appearance that he's not at fault."

Community mourns the loss of Audrii Cunningham

After fervently pleading for Audrii Cunnigham's safe return, her loved ones now grapple with the shattering news of her death and the unsettling criminal investigation involving a suspect once considered a friend.

Amidst the anxiety and uncertainty surrounding Audrii's disappearance, her mother, Cassie Matthews told CNN affiliate KPRC about the impact of the situation, likening it to a roller coaster of emotions—brokenness, anger, and emptiness.

"There’s not words for it. There is not one feeling you feel. It’s a roller coaster. You are broken, you are mad, you are empty. And right now, I am empty," Matthews expressed in the interview.

The sheriff confirmed that Audrii Cunnigham's body has been taken to the Harris County medical examiner’s office in Houston to determine the cause of death, as reported by Rochester First.

