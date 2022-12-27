Son Heung-min and BTS grab the first two spots for December Advertisement Model Brand Reputation rankings

Korean national football team captain Son Heung-min topped the December Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings. Korea’s popular boy-band BTS ranked second on the aforementioned list.

The rankings were determined through consumer behavior, with the help of data collected over a period of a month, from November 22 to December 22.

A thorough study was conducted by the Korean Business Research Institute based on communication, media evaluation, audience engagement, and social values of popular Korean celebrities. Based on these metrics, each celebrity brand ambassador’s total brand reputation index was calculated.

Pink Venom singers BLACKPINK ranked third, followed by “Nation’s Little Sister” IU at number four and trot singer Lim Young-woong at number five.

Son Heung-min scored a staggering 89.20 percent positive reactions

South Korea’s football captain Son Heung-min also plays as a forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He is considered one of the best players in the world and boasts of an incredible international as well as domestic career.

Hence it comes as no surprise that he was considered one of the best choices to be an advertisement model. His brand reputation index score for December is 5,142,589, which is a mammoth increase of 166.78 percent in his score since October, the last time the rankings were published.

The Korean scored a staggering 89.20 percent positive reactions in his positivity-negativity analysis. Popular keywords associated with him are “proceed”, “increase” and “strong effect”, perfectly describing his on-field exploits.

Korea’s pride BTS ranked second with a brand reputation index of 3,454,403. The Dynamite singers have witnessed a 31.24 percent rise in their score since October, proving they are a top advertisement choice for their models.

Talented girl group BLACKPINK secured the third spot with a brand reputation index of 2,627,304.

Lilac hitmaker IU ranked fourth and trot singer Lim Young-woong ranked fifth. Ditto singers New Jeans secured the sixth spot, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae came in at the seventh spot, while Yoo Hae-jin sealed the eighth spot. Kim Hye-soo followed next and finally, My Liberation Notes’ star Son Suk-ku rounded the top 10.

As of October, BLACKPINK had topped the Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,896,747.

At the time, BLACKPINK scored 86.55 percent positive reactions in their positivity-negativity analysis. BTS had maintained their second position, while Son Heung-min, who topped this month’s rankings, was placed fourth in October’s Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings.

Fans credit his wonderful captaincy and South Korea’s stupendous performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup under his leadership as the key reason for his number-one spot in the December rankings.

