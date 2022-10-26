4 suitable destinations for Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min 

South Korean forward Son Heung-Min is reportedly considering making a move away from Tottenham Hotspur after spending close to seven seasons at the club.
The 30-year-old is widely considered one of the best wingers in the Premier League due to his impeccable display for Spurs over the years.
He has so far scored a combined total of 136 goals and provided 76 assists in 341 appearances in all competitions for the north London club. He shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Mohamed Salah, scoring 23 goals.
Should he eventually decide to seek a new challenge, it is expected that the winger won't be short of suitors. As such, this article will take a look at four suitable destinations for the South Korean ace.
#4 Manchester United
Manchester United could make an audacious move to sign Son from Tottenham should the winger eventually become available in the near future.
The Red Devils are considered one of the biggest clubs in Europe and have the pull to attract world class players.
Signing the Spurs winger could also help strengthen Erik ten Hag's team who are currently in a rebuilding phase. His experience could also help nurture the young forwards at the club.
He could also be a perfect replacement for Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a possible transfer away from Old Trafford.
#3 Bayern Munich
The German giants are another decent option for the highly rated South Korean winger should he decide to seek a new challenge.
They are renowned for their attacking football and will be a decent fit for the attack-minded winger.
Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga and Europe also means that the Spurs winger stands a big chance of winning silverware almost every season.
The closest he has come to winning a trophy was during the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup finals in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Spurs lost both games to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.
#2 Paris Saint-Germain
The French giants are one of the few European teams that are currently being linked with the South Korean winger as seen in Onefootball.
PSG are known for attracting some of the biggest names in world football and currently have the financial capacity to rival any club for Son's signature.
With the future of forward players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar in doubt, PSG could be in search of possible replacements. The Spurs winger could be a suitable option to replace any of them.
#1 Real Madrid
The Spanish giants are arguably among the biggest teams in world football and very few players will say no to a move to the Santiago Bernabue.
Real Madrid have also tended to have a good relationship with Spurs in the transfer market in recent years. The likes of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have been signed by the Spanish giants from Spurs.
Reports also have that Carlo Ancelotti is currently a big fan of the Spurs winger.
Son's versatility could be a huge asset for Real Madrid as he can play in a variety of forward positions. Notably as a left-winger, right-winger, centre-forward and second-striker.