4 suitable destinations for Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min 

South Korean forward Son Heung-Min is reportedly considering making a move away from Tottenham Hotspur after spending close to seven seasons at the club.

The 30-year-old is widely considered one of the best wingers in the Premier League due to his impeccable display for Spurs over the years.

He has so far scored a combined total of 136 goals and provided 76 assists in 341 appearances in all competitions for the north London club. He shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Mohamed Salah, scoring 23 goals.

SPORTbible @sportbible Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min ready to move to 'bigger' club Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min ready to move to 'bigger' club 🚨 Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min ready to move to 'bigger' club https://t.co/O551oZaOQf

Should he eventually decide to seek a new challenge, it is expected that the winger won't be short of suitors. As such, this article will take a look at four suitable destinations for the South Korean ace.

#4 Manchester United

Tottenham vs Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United could make an audacious move to sign Son from Tottenham should the winger eventually become available in the near future.

The Red Devils are considered one of the biggest clubs in Europe and have the pull to attract world class players.

Signing the Spurs winger could also help strengthen Erik ten Hag's team who are currently in a rebuilding phase. His experience could also help nurture the young forwards at the club.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Where do you think Cristiano Ronaldo be after the January transfer window? Where do you think Cristiano Ronaldo be after the January transfer window? https://t.co/Rk9PaVEFuO

He could also be a perfect replacement for Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a possible transfer away from Old Trafford.

#3 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are one of the most decorated clubs in Europe

The German giants are another decent option for the highly rated South Korean winger should he decide to seek a new challenge.

They are renowned for their attacking football and will be a decent fit for the attack-minded winger.

Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga and Europe also means that the Spurs winger stands a big chance of winning silverware almost every season.

Pratik Z @pratik_thfc



happy birthday sonny!



#COYS #THFC i’m not ready to believe that sonny is 30 already, he is loyalty personified, he deserves so much, i hope he lifts a trophy in tottenham colors someday, and by someday, i mean the 22/23 season.happy birthday sonny! @Sonny7 i’m not ready to believe that sonny is 30 already, he is loyalty personified, he deserves so much, i hope he lifts a trophy in tottenham colors someday, and by someday, i mean the 22/23 season. happy birthday sonny! @Sonny7 #COYS #THFC https://t.co/ip3JgkejGc

The closest he has come to winning a trophy was during the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup finals in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Spurs lost both games to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain

Son could be a decent replacement for either Neymar or Messi at PSG

The French giants are one of the few European teams that are currently being linked with the South Korean winger as seen in Onefootball.

PSG are known for attracting some of the biggest names in world football and currently have the financial capacity to rival any club for Son's signature.

With the future of forward players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar in doubt, PSG could be in search of possible replacements. The Spurs winger could be a suitable option to replace any of them.

#1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in Europe

The Spanish giants are arguably among the biggest teams in world football and very few players will say no to a move to the Santiago Bernabue.

Real Madrid have also tended to have a good relationship with Spurs in the transfer market in recent years. The likes of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have been signed by the Spanish giants from Spurs.

Reports also have that Carlo Ancelotti is currently a big fan of the Spurs winger.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| Heung-Min Son is preparing the next step of his career, Carlo Ancelotti is keeping a close eye on him. 🎖️| Heung-Min Son is preparing the next step of his career, Carlo Ancelotti is keeping a close eye on him. @SPORT1 🚨🎖️| Heung-Min Son is preparing the next step of his career, Carlo Ancelotti is keeping a close eye on him. @SPORT1 https://t.co/fViZgheTN6

Son's versatility could be a huge asset for Real Madrid as he can play in a variety of forward positions. Notably as a left-winger, right-winger, centre-forward and second-striker.

