Song Joong-ki reveals his “arrogant” reason for initially rejecting the classic movie, A Werewolf Boy

At the 28th Busan International Film Festival Actors House held on October 6, Song Joong-ki revealed for the first time about the initial casting decision for his iconic 2012 movie, A Werewolf Boy. In conversation with Newsen, the 38-year-old actor talked about how he had some “arrogant” thoughts when A Werewolf Boy was offered to him.

Song Joong-ki mentioned that the role was offered when he had started playing lead roles in series and was getting more ambitious. Since the role in A Werewolf Boy required him to communicate only through his body, he felt a bit hesitant.

“Actually, when the casting offer came, I rejected it. It was when I started playing the main character in a drama. It was a time when I had the desire to do well, and I had the arrogant thought, 'I don't have a single line of dialogue.'”

"I wonder what it would have been like if I hadn’t appeared in the film": Song Joong-ki on A Werewolf Boy

As one of South Korea’s leading actors, Song Joong-ki has been a part of several hit dramas and movies. He debuted in 2008 with the movie A Frozen Flower and went on to feature in Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Space Sweepers, and Reborn Rich, among other famous projects.

The 2012 movie A Werewolf Boy is considered one of his classic works. He starred opposite Park Bo-young in the movie.

The 38-year-old actor opened up about A Werewolf Boy, mentioned to Newsen how he initially rejected the casting offer because of his arrogant thoughts, at the Busan International Film Festival Actors House event. He added that he received the same script a few months later and was surprised that he had rejected it.

“Then, when the script came again about two months later, I read it and got goosebumps. 'Why did I turn this down?' I thought.”

Song Joong-ki also talked about how the role turned out to be more challenging than what he thought of initially. Additionally, he said that the thought of letting go of A Werewolf Boy was “dizzying.”

“At first, I thought it would be easy because there were no lines. But the more I did it, the more I felt like my hands and feet were tied. I wonder what it would have been like if I hadn’t appeared in A Werewolf Boy. It’s dizzying.”

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki attended the 28th Busan International Film Festival to represent and promote his upcoming movie, Hwaran or Hopeless. It also stars Hong Xa-bin, Korean singer BIBI and Park Bo-kyung.

It is a neo-noir thriller film that revolves around teenager Yeon-gyu (Hong Xa-bin), who is desperate to escape his life. While fleeing, he meets Chi-geon (Song Joong-ki), the leader of a criminal gang. Their lives get entangled and Yeon-gyu gets more and more trapped in the latter’s world.

Hopeless is scheduled to release in theaters on October 11. It was previously screened at the Cannes International Film Festival and the 28th Busan International Film Festival.