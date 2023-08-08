"SONG OF THE SUMMER": Fans thrilled as The Boyz release LIP GLOSS from the Christmas In August album

On August 7, The Boyz made a power-packed return with its highly anticipated second full-length album PHANTASY: Pt.1 Christmas In August with the lead track, LIP GLOSS. Fans loved the official music video of the song, which garnered over 7 million views in just one day.

The Boyz published a new album as part of their PHANTASY trilogy. The series features several kinds of fantasy, and Christmas in August is its first part. The PHANTASY: Pt.1 Christmas In August album, consisting of six tracks, is a mix of easy-listening summer songs that capture the essence of the season.

LIP GLOSS, the soulful lead summer track of the album mixes house and synth-pop genres into an upbeat and energetic composition. The group members Sunwoo and Eric also contributed to the lyrics of the song.

The MV was filmed on the picturesque Siargao Island in the Philippines, and the six-minute video is The Boyz's longest one to date. The group also shared a teaser earlier, which gained traction on social media.

As the hit track from the PHANTASY: Pt.1 Christmas In August album was released, several fans began to enjoy it and connect with it on a deeper level. With LIP GLOSS as the group's summer anthem, their enchanting melodies are bound to echo in the hearts of listeners throughout the season and beyond.

The Boyz have indeed set the stage for their memorable album Christmas in August and several fans took the comments section of the group's post to react to the track LIP GLOSS.

More on The Boyz's track LIP GLOSS from Christmas In August album

With Christmas in August, which is named after the hit 1998 Korean romance film directed by Hur Jin-ho, the group aims to showcase a fresh side while retaining its signature charm.

The tracklist of the first part of Phantasy includes songs like LIP GLOSS, Passion Fruit, Lighthouse, Fantasize, Fire Eyes, and Fairy Tale. Christmas in August is the culmination of the group's creative efforts and marks their first full-length album after approximately three and a half years.

The trilogy series will continue to unfold with the subsequent releases of Sixth Sense and Love Letter later this year.

The group's previous album, REVEAL, was released in February 2020, followed by their eighth mini-album BE AWAKE in February 2023. The PHANTASY trilogy is based on the theme 'We all dream of a fantasy' and each chapter will feature different types of fantasies. From LIP GLOSS to Passion Fruit and Fire Eyes, the album is filled with a range of emotions.

With the release of LIP GLOSS from Christmas in August, The Boyz has once again captivated the attention of fans. Individuals can watch the music video of LIP GLOSS on the group's official YouTube channel and stream it on other platforms as well.

Fans are now excited to see what the group brings to the table in the future.

