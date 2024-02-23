Song YUQI’s look for the Fendi FW24 show at Milan Fashion Week 2024 wows fans: "She really fits Fendi so well"

Chinese singer and songwriter Song YUQI wore a vibrant red dress while attending the Fendi FW24 show at Milan Fashion Week on February 21, 2024. The collaboration between the musician and the Italian luxury brand Fendi was cemented when she was announced as the brand's Chinese ambassador in January 2024.

Song YUQI is a member of the girl's band (G)I-DLE and has showcased her talent in various shows in Korea and China. While she is a versatile musician in the industry, she is also a coveted icon in the fashion industry.

For the recent Fendi show, she wore a vibrant red dress that had touches of orange and paired it with nude strappy heels. Her hair was pulled into a messy bun and her bangs framed her face. When fans saw her, they couldn't stop expressing their joy about seeing her. They flooded the comments section of the Instagram post by Fendi with one fan, @23ismia commenting that the idol fit Fendi "so well."

Fans were in awe of the idol's looks ( Image via @Fendi/ Instagram)

Fans applaud Song YUQI's look in Fendi FW24 at Milan Fashion Week

When Song YUQI reached the Fendi FW24 show, she took some time out to pose for some photos in her red ensemble. During the show, British designer Michael Kors showcased his Fall-Winter collection, which embraced asymmetric fashion elements. These elements were seen in Song's ensemble too.

The idol's outfit was a combination of a bright red and orange color. While her top had a structured turtle-neck design, one side had a cold-shoulder pattern that showcased Kors' asymmetrical theme. Song YUQI wore an orange skirt which she layered with the same bright red fabric. She paired it with strappy nude heels and a knitted Fendi bag in the same shade of red as her outfit. Her hair was pulled into a messy bun.

When fans saw her look, they took to commenting on the Instagram post by Fendi with many calling her a goddess. Some said that the idol looked "so good in Fendi" while others simply called her "Queen."

Fans applaud Song YUQI's look in Fendi FW24 at Milan Fashion Week ( Image via @Fendi/Instagram)

Fans applaud the singer's look in Fendi FW24 at Milan Fashion Week ( Image via @Fendi/Instagram)

Fans applaud the singer's look in Fendi FW24 at Milan Fashion Week ( Image via @Fendi/Instagram)

The K-pop idol has showcased her sartorial preferences quite often and evaluating them, it is pretty clear to fans that she loves to dress comfortably. She also posted another image of herself on Instagram where she was wearing a Fendi bomber jacket. She paired it with a white full-sleeved corduroy top and a denim skirt.

The singer has also showcased several sartorial moments during her performance, and in each one, she underscores comfort without compromising style.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE