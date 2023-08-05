Sonic $1.99 Small Classic Shakes deal: When to avail, varieties, and other details explored

Sonic has recently made headlines for its incredible deals and collaborations. The brand teamed up with four artists in July to launch a campaign to highlight their popular drinks in remixed form. Now, the company has returned with another tempting offer.

To beat the heat, the brand has the ideal solution. For a limited time this summer, Sonic is providing a great new deal with the launch of its new $1.99 Small Classic Shakes.

Customers can now get a small milkshake for less than $2 with the new offer. Guests may choose from seven flavors as part of the deal. These include, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, Reese's peanut butter, banana, hot fudge, and caramel. All of these come with whipped topping and a cherry.

The deal is limited to all participating restaurants across the country.

This Sonic offer will be available till August 27, 2023

The shakes comes with the company's famous creamy soft serve ice cream and flavoring.

While Sonic's Classic Shakes are usually $4.99, depending on the location of the restaurant, this offer reduces that price to $1.99 for a limited time period and for a limited number of restaurants.

The company's tiny Classic Shakes offer, which is available all day, every day, lets the customer enjoy any of the following frozen treats for less that $2 each:

Vanilla Classic Shake: It features creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream with whipped topping and a cherry on the top.

Strawberry Classic Shake: It also has a creamy vanilla soft serve. Furthermore, it comes with strawberries, and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Chocolate Classic Shake: It comes with rich chocolate sauce combined with creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream. Then it will also be topped with whipped topping and a cherry.

Reese's Peanut Butter Classic Shake: This too comes with creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream mixed with Reese's peanut butter. It is then topped with whipped cream.

Banana Classic Shake: Like all the flavors in the list, this also has creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream, but with bananas. Then it is topped with whipped topping and a cherry.

Hot Fudge Classic Shake: This too features creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream, which then will be topped with creamy hot fudge flavoring and a cherry.

Caramel Classic Shake: Lastly, this shake features creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream but with creamy caramel flavor. It is further topped with whipped topping and a cherry.

However, all of these shakes are available for $1.99 only till August 27.

More deals offered by the company

Recently, the company collaborated with four celebrities on July 17 to create four customized drinks. The drinks were created in collaboration with Metro Boomin, JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lainey Wilson.

Ocean Water with Blue Raspberry and Lime, Mango Slush with Nerds Candy, Lemonade with Strawberries and Vanilla, and Sprite Zero with Strawberries and Sugar-Free Peach are the four flavors available as part of this collab.

This is an ongoing deal, being offered only at selected Drive-Ins across the country.

More about the restaurant

The brand was started in 1953, and is the largest drive-in restaurant chain in the United States. It has over 3,500 locations across 47 states. The company was founded by Troy N. Smith Sr and later became popular for its shakes and other items.

The brand's signature items include extra-long cheese cones, toaster sandwiches, professionally prepared dinners, and carhop service. It's also well-known for its slushies and cocktails, including the new red bull summer edition slush, the strawberry shortcake snowball slush float, and Aloha slushes. Furthermore, fried chicken, sandwiches, burgers, onion rings, hamburgers, and hotdogs are among its most popular food items.