Sonic The Hedgehog lego sets: Release date, price, collection, and everything to know 

Lego recently announced the arrival of the official Sonic The Hedgehog Lego sets, leaving fans ecstatic and excited. The four new Lego sets that are making their include Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge, Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island, and Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge.

The announcement made by Lego and Sonic The Hedgehog on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, stated that the new sets will hit the shelves on August 1, 2023. As such, the Sonic sets have a stronger emphasis on providing an interactive gameplay experience. One of the sets features a launcher mechanism that propels the Sonic the Hedgehog minifigure through a complete inverted loop. Furthermore, these sets also introduce minifigure versions of various characters from the Sonic universe.

However, this is not the first time that Sonic The Hedgehog and Lego have collaborated. The collaboration was also seen in 2021, when Lego released the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. This included a colorful brick set which a small figurine of Sonic and an Eggman.

New Sonic The Hedgehog Lego set would be priced between $35 to $50

As mentioned earlier, the sets will be released this year on August 1 for all Lego and Sonic The Hedgehog fans. It will be priced between $35 to $60, depending upon the variation and type of set chosen.

The first variant, the Hill Zone Lego set, is somewhat similar to the one that came out in 2021. However, in the new variant, the users will allow players to place the titular character inside a plastic ball and launch him through a specially designed mechanism, where he will race through a loop and then into Dr. Eggman. The set guarantees an action-packed gameplay experience that will captivate Sonic enthusiasts of all ages.

The Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane focuses more on imaginative play. This set of Lego Sonic comes with Tails and also features a double-tailed fox workshop, along with a Tornado bi-plane. The third variant, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island, comes with Sonic’s friend Amy. The set will come in 388 pieces, which will also include tiny Picky, Pocky, Flicky, which is a pig, rabbit and bird figure.

The last variant is the Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge. This is a 292 piece set that includes a sonic minifigure and comes with Flicky, who is Sonic’s friend, along with a moto bug Badnik Baddie. The game is created for users to collect gold rings, as it has a tunnel, a ramp, and much more.

News of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans worldwide. Social media platforms are thus buzzing with discussions about the new sets, and users can't wait to get their hands on them.

The combination of the popular video game characters and the iconic Lego building experience has captured the attention of many, and the promise of a thrilling and interactive playtime has generated even more enthusiasm.

