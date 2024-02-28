"Sony can never do right": Fans disappointed by rumors stating that Miles Morales will be introduced in Spider-Man 4

A new report has emerged stating that Miles Morales will be introduced in Spider-Man 4. The rumor comes from credible leaker Daniel Richtman aka DanielRPK. He stated that Marvel Studios and Sony are gearing up to introduce the other Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the next MCU film based on the Webhead.

Recently, reports regarding the currently untitled Spider-Man 4 have popped up a lot. If these reports of Miles Morales appearing in the film are true, it would mark the character's first live-action appearance. While Marvel Studios and Sony try to expand the Spider-Verse, fans aren't exactly happy about the rumor.

Rumors of Miles Morales appearing in Spider-Man 4 leaves fans disappointed

Expand Tweet

As soon as the rumor got out, fans were quick to showcase their disappointment regarding it. Many stated their displeasure claiming it would be "too soon" in Tom Holland's career as Spider-Man to introduce Miles Morales. They said that the character of Holland's Peter Parker should be developed a little more first before introducing another Spider-Man.

With Tom Holland's Peter Parker still being early into his career as Spider-Man, fans want the film to take a different direction rather than try and fit in more Spider characters. They took to X to express their displeasure and state that while they loved Miles, he "can wait a bit more."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Going by these reactions, it looks like fans would prefer Peter Parker to be in the spotlight for just a while longer.

Marvel Studios previously set up Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Introducing Miles Morales into the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't be out of the ordinary as the character was already teased in a prior film. Miles Morales was referenced in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Aaron Davies (Donald Glover), the character's uncle, mentioned having a nephew. Aaron also spoke about how was trying to make the streets safer for him.

So, if Marvel Studios does introduce Miles Morales into Spider-Man 4, it would be in tune as the character has already been teased. Recently there have been rumblings of a live-action Miles Morales film being in development too. Amy Pascal said that she would like this to happen after the next two Spider-Man films are out.

Chris Miller, the writer for the animated Spider-Verse films, confirmed on X that those films are Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4.

"To clarify, when she said 'not until we make two more movies,' she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film."

Expand Tweet

Currently, rumors have also begun emerging that Sony and Marvel Studios are in conflict over the direction that Spider-Man 4 should go in. Rumors have stated that Kevin Feige wants to ground the superhero and tell a street-level story. However, Sony wants to make it another big event like Spider-Man: No Way Home and tell another Spider-Verse story.

Unfortunately, as of now, no official details are available on the project aside from the fact that it is in development. Fans can expect the film to deal with the fallout of No Way Home's ending where no one knows Peter and he has fully embraced being Spider-Man. It's unclear when it will be released.