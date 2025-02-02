"Spend less time spewing hateful words into the world" — Charlie McDowell addresses backlash over surrogacy choice with Lily Collins

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell were trending in the headlines after they recently had a daughter. The duo revealed the same through Instagram with a joint post on February 1, 2025, featuring the baby's photo with Lily Collins' hand on top of the newborn. Notably, the pair opted to keep their plans to have a child away from the spotlight.

The comments section of the post was flooded with some negative responses, where users criticized the duo for deciding to go for surrogacy. A few people stated that it was wrong to normalize surrogacy, and one of them described it as "exploitation."

User responses (Images via Instagram/@lilyjcollins)

User responses (Images via Instagram/@lilyjcollins)

Meanwhile, Charlie McDowell replied to the backlash by posting a comment below the social media post, where he started by expressing gratitude to everyone for the messages he and Lily have received so far.

The director then addressed the negative replies by writing that it is fine if someone is not an expert on surrogacy. He further stated:

"It's ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It's ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it's ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives. That's all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper."

Charlie reacts (Image via Instagram/@lilyjcollins)

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have named their child Tove Jane McDowell, as per the social media post. The duo also thanked everyone who helped them in their journey to having a daughter together.

Lily Collins addressed her relationship with Charlie McDowell and plans to expand the family

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine in 2023, the Priest star spoke up about her relationship with her husband Charlie. During the conversation, Lily said that she and McDowell had gone on many road trips together and were accompanied by their dog, Redford, on hikes.

Lily Collins also addressed her plans to have a family, saying that she would love to do it. She further stated:

"So there's the personal, the work, there's the blending of the two… It's always a juggle, but I want it to be – I want to be able to do all the things I enjoy. The key thing is finding out what makes sense for us."

Notably, the news of Lily having a baby came almost a day after she shared a tribute post through Instagram for her father, Phil, a popular face in the music industry, on the occasion of his birthday. Collins added two photos posing with Phil, including one taken during her childhood during the Walk of Fame ceremony in 1999.

The Abduction star wrote that she is thankful for being able to celebrate her father every day and praised him by saying:

"From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I'm so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share. The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together."

Lily Collins has accumulated a huge fanbase for her performance in Emily in Paris, which was renewed for a fifth season last year. She has a film titled Halo of Stars in the upcoming lineup.

