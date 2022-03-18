Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon would love to join Zendaya in Euphoria

Jung Ho-yeon, of Squid Game fame, has already established herself as a talented actress with her breakout role in the Korean Netflix series. It was the first acting role for the model-turned-actress She also won Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the same.

While the world is busy waiting for Season 2 of the series and her possible return as Sae-byeok, the actress has already set her eyes on another acclaimed project she would “love” to appear in — HBO’s Zendaya starrer, Euphoria.

Jung Ho-yeon has visited the sets of the HBO series

During her recent appearance at the Critics Choice Awards 2022, the actress shared with Entertainment Tonight that she visited the sets of Euphoria while it was still being filmed.

“Once, I visited the set of Euphoria and it was so nice to see [it] because it’s been a while [since I’ve been on set] after Squid Game. It was weird because I felt so comfortable to be just sitting [around.] I am not a team [member] on Euphoria but I [felt] safe and comfortable."

She further added that she would “love” to appear in the Emmy-winning show and wouldn't say no to a possible cameo in the future.

While nothing can be said with certainty about Jung Ho-yeon appearing in the next season of Euphoria, her future in Squid Game Season 2 just got its first spark of hope.

Squid Game director has a plan for Sae-byeok’s return

At one point during the red carpet event, Hwang Dong-hyuk jokingly shared that even though the actress’ character, Sae-byeok, dies in Season 1 of the series, she could still return as her twin sister in Season 2. While that might have been a joke, ardent fans of Jung Ho-yeon are keeping their fingers crossed for the possibility.

In the first season of the Netflix series, she was seen as Sae-byeok, a North Korean defector whose mother was caught and deported back while her father died trying to escape.

Sae-byeok lived in South Korea with her brother and picked pockets in hopes of trying to earn enough money to fulfill her dream of buying a house and finally uniting her family.

This made her a perfect candidate for the Squid Game. While she turns out to be one of the few surviving players to make it to the last few rounds, she is mortally injured before the final level and is killed.

