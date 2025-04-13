Starbucks to discontinue its Double Chocolate Brownie 

Starbucks is set to discontinue its Double Chocolate Brownie, as confirmed by a brand representative to All Recipes on April 12, 2025. The fan-favorite items will be gone from all the outlets May onwards.

Towards the end of last year, the coffee chain announced its plan to cut down its menu by 30% by the end of this year, as reported by TODAY. They are looking to streamline their operations and revenue amidst a couple of tough financial years.

Consequently, they are seemingly removing many drinks and food items from the menu already. This includes some fan-favorite items and some obscure products.

Reasons behind Starbucks' discontinuing Double Chocolate Brownie

A Reddit user reported on March 31, 2025, that Starbucks is set to discontinue its Double Chocolate Brownie. However, a representative of the brand told All Recipes:

“In May, the Double Chocolate Brownie will be removed from the Starbucks menu in the U.S. Our baristas will be happy to recommend an alternative to customers, such as the Chocolate Cake Pop or Chocolate Chip Cookie.”

The representative further said that the company is:

“Removing a selection of less popular items to focus on premium beverages and food rooted in customer trends and preferences.”

The Double Chocolate Brownie is currently available in physical outlets and online. It features brownie with semisweet chocolate chunks. As per the company's website, it contains 480 calories, 37g sugar, and 28g fat.

Starbucks discontinued 13 drinks earlier this year

In February 2025, Starbucks announced the decision to discontinue 13 beverages, continuing its aim to trim down the menu. The company's statement reads on its website:

"Starting March 4, we will remove a selection of less popular beverages from our menu, including several Frappuccino® blended beverages, the Royal English Breakfast Latte and the White Hot Chocolate. These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu."

These items include coffees, teas, and more. Here's a list of the coffee drinks removed from the menu:

Starbucks' Espresso

Caffe Vanilla

White Chocolate Mocha

Java Chip

Chai Creme

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme

Double Chocolate Chip Creme

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme

White Chocolate Creme

The non-coffee drinks to be discontinued include:

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Starbucks White Hot Chocolate

Moreover, Almond Milk Flat White was also taken off the menu. However, customers can still make their regular Flat White dairy-free with other options, including Almond Milk.

Starbucks' CEO explained decision to cut down menu earlier this year

Brian Niccol was appointed Starbucks' CEO in September last year, amidst reportedly declining sales and revenue of the company worldwide. He has since taken multiple steps to try to remedy the situation. One of them is reducing the menu to streamline the process.

According to TODAY's report published on January 30, 2025, Niccol mentioned during its first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call:

“In the coming months, you’ll see us begin to optimize our menu offerings, resulting in roughly 30% reduction in both beverages and food."

He added:

“It’s a little bit of everything is how I would describe it. Really what we focused on is what are the items that are not, frankly, selling a lot every day?”

Starbucks has also reportedly overseen major layoffs in its corporate department in recent months.

