‘Stay Close’ ending explained: People died for nothing (Spoilers)

Netflix has had some great shows and films that have graced the platform. Stay Close may not be one of those programs, but its ending is at least worth discussing. The series is based upon the novel of the same name by Harlen Coben.

The Stay Close story centers around a hard-working mom named Megan Shaw, who has a rude awakening from her past come back to haunt her in the form of murders and disappearances. The series goes deeper into old secrets coming to a head and star-crossed lovers meeting again.

Breaking down the ending of ‘Stay Close’

1) Megan’s husband unwittingly killed Carlton Flynn

Carlton Flynn was an affluent young man who was partying with Megan’s daughter Kayleigh and her friend. After a failed attempt at drugging Kayleigh, the two girls ditch Carlton, and a chase persists. After losing them, Carlton sneaks up behind Kayleigh in accosting her, but she is able to defend herself by knocking him out and throwing Carlton in the trunk of the car.

Megan’s husband Dave realizes that the same car has been seen on the news and does away with it by pushing it into the river. Little does he know that the body of Carlton Flynn was still in the trunk as he drowned.

It’s as if the whole show revolved around the disappearance of Flynn and people being killed in an attempt to find him, which was all for nothing.

2) Many murders were orchestrated by Lorraine

At the end of the eighth episode, it is revealed that Lorraine was behind the killings of men that took advantage of women at her nightclub. In a convoluted twist, people were led to believe that Ray, the photographer killed Stewart Greene and the later Megan, a.k.a. Cassie.

All of that melted away when it was revealed that Lorraine was behind those murders. She ends up going to jail for murder and will likely remain there for a long time. Understanding that she is responsible for the murders eases the guilt of many of the characters. Cassie believes that she walked in on Greene getting murdered, and Ray blacked out to the point that he thought for a time that he killed him.

3) Megan’s past may finally be behind her

Despite murders, lies, lovers and a man whose body will most likely never be found again, Megan may finally be able to put her debaucherous life behind her. She has been married to her then-fiance, Dave, and has three children.

Given that all of the loose ends have been tied, the ride for Megan was not a joyous one but one that could finally see some resolution in the process.

