“Step Up Twitter” Instagram’s new pronoun display section has Internet users questioning other platforms

Instagram is stepping up its app-based features to specifically help make its community more inclusive to users. The US-based networking service has revealed the launch of its new option that allows users to mention their preferred pronouns.

As part of an effort to make Instagram’s online environment more user-friendly, the company announced on May 11, 2021, that the new feature will give users the option to add up to four pronouns to their profile.

Instagram lets users ask for new pronouns to be included as well

Users will also be given the option to either display their pronouns publicly or only to their followers. A smart feature since some may opt for a stronger level of privacy, similar to the choice given to Instagram stories and the option to activate Private Mode for an account.

"Instagram has always been a place where users can express and be themselves — and with this latest feature, IG is excited to normalize pronoun usage while promoting a more thoughtful community."

To use this new feature, users need to access the app and click on the “edit profile” option after going to their personal account. From there, users will be able to see the “pronouns” section below ‘Name”.

Instagram currently offers the below mentioned options as a list of pronouns that users can opt for:

- he/him/his

· she/her/hers

· they/them/theirs

· ze/zir/zir

· zie/hir/hir

· per/per/pers

· xe/xem/xyr

· fae/faer/faer

· ve/ver/vis

· vi/vir/vis

· e/ey/em/eir

Users who didn’t find their preferred pronouns in the above list can submit a pronoun request form. The new feature is currently available in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨



The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

Readers may have to restart or update their app if the option hasn’t been displayed on their phones yet.

So far, reactions to the tweet revealing the app's new feature have been massively supportive of the move. Some even mocked Twitter for not stepping up and introducing the inclusive option already. Readers can check out the reactions below.

INSTAGRAM HAS A PRONOUN FETURE? THATS COOL. STEP UP TWITTER — ًfizz ? (@planetsapnap) May 12, 2021

INSTAGRAM ADDED PRONOUNS FINALLY pic.twitter.com/PE3WOIYEs0 — claire (@TPWKxCLAIRE) May 11, 2021

instagram users who think they don’t have pronouns are about to throw a fit pic.twitter.com/eIW0CEfo69 — matt (@mattxiv) May 11, 2021

if u feel comfortable and wish to do so, u can now add ur pronouns to ur instagram profile ! 💗 pic.twitter.com/jPyeH1Az40 — Alex Thomas-Smith (@AlexThomasSmith) May 11, 2021

INSTAGRAM ADDED A PRONOUNS FEATURE pic.twitter.com/p7uV7iHxoN — ly ☻ (@vubbo) May 11, 2021

me watching everyone getting a pronouns feature on instagram pic.twitter.com/otaZS6Jn0V — cel ✿ needs more xmen moots (@silverqmaximoff) May 11, 2021

Love the fact that Instagram has included the option to put pronouns in our profile and not just in the bio! I hope we see this feature added on all socials 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZNA2YrOkAu — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) May 12, 2021

INSTAGRAM HAS A PRONOUNS UPDATE pic.twitter.com/PRm1uUbWVf — chi (mars) ༊*·˚*⭒‧₊˚ᵕ̈˳ (@GROOVYCHl) May 11, 2021

INSTAGRAM LET US HAVE PRONOUNS NOW OMG pic.twitter.com/M3QPfqLLmc — angel ☆ | semi ia (@SUNNYR4CHA) May 11, 2021

omg pronouns thingy on instagram pic.twitter.com/CDchNJUdLH — bee ! they/them (@copycatbee) May 11, 2021

GUYS YOU CAN PUT PRONOUNS IN YOUR INSTAGRAM BIOS NOW, UPDATE YOUR INSTA pic.twitter.com/CFYWMTJOtX — connor (@flaskspace) May 11, 2021

What are pronouns?

Pronouns allow users to choose a gender neutral or gender inclusive identity rather than rely on the traditional gender metric of male and female. Although currently launched as a test feature, the Facebook-owned app will soon introduce the pronouns option globally.

Instagram certainly isn’t the first networking app to make their platform gender neutral. Other dating apps such as OkCupid have already launched the pronouns option, with even the San Francisco-based ridesharing company, Lyft, also allowing passengers to choose their pronouns during their ride.

It's currently unknown when the US-based app will begin rolling out this inclusive feature to other regions.