“Step Up Twitter” Instagram’s new pronoun display section has Internet users questioning other platforms

Instagram is stepping up its app-based features to specifically help make its community more inclusive to users. The US-based networking service has revealed the launch of its new option that allows users to mention their preferred pronouns.
As part of an effort to make Instagram’s online environment more user-friendly, the company announced on May 11, 2021, that the new feature will give users the option to add up to four pronouns to their profile.
Instagram lets users ask for new pronouns to be included as well
Users will also be given the option to either display their pronouns publicly or only to their followers. A smart feature since some may opt for a stronger level of privacy, similar to the choice given to Instagram stories and the option to activate Private Mode for an account.
"Instagram has always been a place where users can express and be themselves — and with this latest feature, IG is excited to normalize pronoun usage while promoting a more thoughtful community."
To use this new feature, users need to access the app and click on the “edit profile” option after going to their personal account. From there, users will be able to see the “pronouns” section below ‘Name”.
Instagram currently offers the below mentioned options as a list of pronouns that users can opt for:
- he/him/his
· she/her/hers
· they/them/theirs
· ze/zir/zir
· zie/hir/hir
· per/per/pers
· xe/xem/xyr
· fae/faer/faer
· ve/ver/vis
· vi/vir/vis
· e/ey/em/eir
Users who didn’t find their preferred pronouns in the above list can submit a pronoun request form. The new feature is currently available in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
Readers may have to restart or update their app if the option hasn’t been displayed on their phones yet.
So far, reactions to the tweet revealing the app's new feature have been massively supportive of the move. Some even mocked Twitter for not stepping up and introducing the inclusive option already. Readers can check out the reactions below.
What are pronouns?
Pronouns allow users to choose a gender neutral or gender inclusive identity rather than rely on the traditional gender metric of male and female. Although currently launched as a test feature, the Facebook-owned app will soon introduce the pronouns option globally.
Instagram certainly isn’t the first networking app to make their platform gender neutral. Other dating apps such as OkCupid have already launched the pronouns option, with even the San Francisco-based ridesharing company, Lyft, also allowing passengers to choose their pronouns during their ride.
It's currently unknown when the US-based app will begin rolling out this inclusive feature to other regions.