Steph Curry teams up with Michelle Obama to release a healthy sports drink: Price, availability, and more details explored

Steph Curry and Michelle Obama are teaming up to release a new healthy sports drink. This drink will have loads of electrolytes and other nutrients to help in performance and also overall health and recovery.

Michelle Obama co-founded PLEZi Nutrition, a public benefit company, to help change the way food and drinks are consumed in the country. It aims to reduce the sugar and sodium intake in drinks and provide with healthier and more nutritional offers.

PLEZi Nutrition has many products already and has now added a new sports drink to its lineup in collaboration with Steph Curry.

Steph Curry and Michelle Obama's PLEZi Nutrition launch new sports drink

Steph Curry is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time. He sure knows about proper nutrition and health and has often expressed his passion about it as well. He and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are now collaborating with PLEZi Nutrition to release a new sports drink.

The four-time NBA champion, Steph Curry, said about their collaboration (via PR Newswire):

"I'm excited to team up with PLEZi to launch PLEZi Hydration, a game-changing hydration beverage that I believe can make a real difference for anyone looking to perform at their best. We've created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts—because the next generation deserves better."

The new sports drink is called PLEZi Hydration and aims to boost performance and reduce sugar intake. As per the company, as compared to leading sports drinks, the PLEZi Hydration has:

2x the electrolytes to support performance

Half the sugar

7x the potassium to help with recovery

No added sugar or artificial sweeteners

Less sodium to support a better electrolyte balance

Full daily dose of vitamin C to support immune health and muscle repair

PLEZi Hydration's Flavors and Availability

This drinks comes in three flavors - Lemon Lime, Orange Mango Twist and Tropic Punch. As per the website, their description reads:

Orange Mango Twist -

"A smooth hit of citrus and mango that goes down like golden hour—vibrant, refreshing, and straight-up unstoppable."

Lemon Lime -

"Crisp, bold, and straight to the point—like that first perfect play. A zesty fusion that hits refresh every time."

Tropical Punch -

"Like a summer playlist on full blast—bold, juicy, and bringing the heat. One sip, and you're on island time."

Sharing her thoughts on the new product and PLEZi Nutrition's collaboration with Steph Curry, former First Lady, Michelle Obama, said:

"At PLEZi, we're always thinking about how we can change the game when it comes to nutrition. That's why we're thrilled to team up once again with our longtime friend, Steph Curry, to create a drink that gives active people the hydration they need — and reduces what they don't.

"Created with the help and expertise of registered dietitians, PLEZi Hydration not only tastes great, but it also has more potassium, half the sugar, and less sodium. We're excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who's trying to get active and stay hydrated."

The PLEZi Hydration will be available for $2.29 per bottle of 16.9 oz. In California, it is available at Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavilions locations and it can also be found on Amazon nationwide.

PLEZi Nutrition is also soon set to launch PLEZi Fizz, a carbonated drink that is made with real fruit juice and has no added sugar. Check out their website for more information.

