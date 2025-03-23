Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reacts as she shares excitement to savor Jamaican national dish

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry proudly owns her Jamaican roots. From the summer menu in her co-owned International Smoke restaurant in San Francisco to the inspiration behind her Sweet July skin collection, her roots are evident in everything she does.

On Sunday, the wife of the Golden State Warriors star posted a picture of Jamaica's national dish on her social media handle. Her Instagram story featured Ayesha holding ackee and saltfish with a special message in the caption.

"I got my ackee and saltfish," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

Ayesha Curry has Jamaican roots from her mother's side and one of the ways that she feels home is through food. In a conversation with Essence in 2023, Ayesha said that her aunties, grandmother and mother all were born in Jamaica.

"That’s my culture, I’m Jamaican,” she said. "My grandma, all my aunties, my mom was born there, so anytime I get to sit down and have a meal like this, it makes me feel like I’m with them back at home."

That same year, Ayesha also launched her skincare brand, Sweet July, rooted in her Jamaican heritage. She told People that the inspiration behind the collection came from her grandmother, whom she closely followed when it came to nurturing and maintaining flawless skin.

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, bonds with sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry and his sister Sydel Curry-Lee share something more than a family relationship. Sydel and Ayesha are both passionate oenophiles. Nearly seven years ago, they decided to capitalize on it and turn their love for wine into a business venture.

In 2018, Sydel and Ayesha Curry launched their own wine brand "Domaine Curry." Six years later, their wine brand is thriving in the market and it's not the name but its luxurious taste that sits at the heart of its success.

On Friday, March 21, Ayesha and Sydel Curry bonded again, promoting their wine. Sydel posted a few candid pictures with Ayesha on her Instagram story, showing them posing with "Domaine Curry" wine in their glasses.

"Wait we're kinda cute with our fav vino @domianecurrywine," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

In another Instagram story, the sisters-in-law and business partners shared a laugh as they clinked their wine glasses.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

Sydel and Ayesha have previously revealed that they first had the idea to start their wine business in 2015 during a family dinner. Five years after launching the brand, The Prisoner Wine Company acquired it in June 2023.

