Sydel Curry hails 'cute' bond with brother Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are more than just sisters-in-law. After the idea to start their own wine business popped up during a family dinner in 2015, they didn't let it slide. Three years later, Sydel and Ayesha jumped into the wine market with their Domaine Curry wine.

After much success in the market, in 2023, Sydel and Ayesha Curry were successful in selling their luxury wine to Constellation Brands. The Currys are still very much involved with the company and have acquired a big table when it comes to the ideas behind the creation and marketing.

On Friday, March 21, Sydel Curry posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle alongside Ayesha. While Steph Curry's wife wore a red dress, Sydel wore a striped red dress as they posed with wine glasses.

"Wait we're kinda cute with our fav vino @domianecurrywine," Sydel wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

In another candid picture, Ayesha and Sydel were snapped laughing and clinking their wine glasses.

[Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

While Ayesha Curry already owns restaurant chains and a lifestyle brand named Sweet July, Sydel is slowly taking steps into the business market. She recently started a podcast with her godsister and WNBA star Cameron Brink.

Sydel Curry reveals why she partnered with Ayesha Curry to start their wine business

Sydel Curry was a volleyball player at Elon University. Sadly, in 2014, she suffered an ACL injury which eventually proved to be a big blow to her desire to have her own professional career.

Years later, even after marriage and two children, Sydel was on a quest to have her own identity and fulfill her business endeavors. She partnered with Ayesha Curry to jump into the wine business.

From family dinners to intimate moments with their closest ones, Sydel and Ayesha Curry knew how wine remained a constant presence in those priceless moments.

When asked about the inspiration behind putting her business endeavors in the wine business, Sydel Curry said that it was all about legacy.

"We really wanted to amplify the legacy of women in our family," Sydel said. "There are some really strong, amazing women that we are lucky to call our mothers, lucky to call aunties, grandmas, and so we wanted to celebrate them, but also leave a legacy for my daughter and my nieces."

Ayesha Curry also added that one of the reasons that they wanted to start their own wine line was because they wanted to "amplify" the presence of black folks in the business. She said that black men and women generated over $1.5 trillion in wine and she wanted her wine to reach them.

