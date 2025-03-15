"More blessings, old man": Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry shares rare snap of Warriors superstar to mark his special day

Over an illustrious 16-year NBA career, Steph Curry has developed into a global icon. The gifted point guard turned 37 years old this week and was showered with praise and congratulatory messages from all corners of the world. One of the best posts, however, came from his younger sister, Sydel Curry.

Sydel is a popular content creator and has amassed a strong following on Instagram with over 677,000 followers. On Friday, she shared a rare snap of her big brother and jokingly referred to him as "old man." In the pic, a young Steph Curry can be seen perfectly balancing a chair on his head as he stands straight.

"Happy birthday @stephencurry30! More blessings, old man 🙏🏽," added Sydel Curry on the pic.

Sydel Curry wishes her older brother Steph Curry a happy birthday. Photo Credits: Sydel Curry's IG account

The Golden State Warriors superstar is loved by fans and players for his sharpshooting skills and nifty dribbling abilities, but also his amiable personality and his kind attitude.

It has been an incredible 37-year journey for Curry who went from an undersized guard (Curry was reportedly 5-foot-4 in his freshman year of high school) that received hardly any Division 1 college offers, to arguably the best basketball player of his generation.

After leading Davidson College in a memorable run all the way to the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight stage, Curry was ready to make the jump to the pros and was selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Curry evolved into one of the most lethal shooters the league has ever seen. He would go on to transform the way the game is played. Led by him, a talented Warriors team that included Klay Thompson and Draymond Green would go on to win four championships between 2015 to 2022.

Warriors Steph Curry posts special message to his fans on 37th birthday

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

It has been an incredible week for Steph Curry who hit another historic NBA milestone on March 13 against the Sacramento Kings. Curry became the first-ever player in NBA history to record 4,000 3-pointers.

Following the game, Curry sent a special message to his fans on Friday, which also happened to be his 37th birthday.

"4K!!! New milestones added. A very nice bday present. Thankful for all the messages and love today and always! 37 👀A reminder to Never Limit God!" Curry wrote on Instagram

Curry leads the all-time 3-point charts and is already way ahead of his peers. In 2021, the superstar drilled a 3-pointer against the New York Knicks to overtake Ray Allen at the top of the list. James Harden is currently second on the list with 3,131. Curry leads the LA Clippers guard by a significant margin, with 4000 3-pointers and counting.

