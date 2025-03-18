"He got mad at me" - Cameron Brink recalls childhood moment with Seth Curry while revealing his pet peeve for 'incompetence'

Ever since the launch of the "Straight to Cam" podcast, Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee have provided insight into the Curry family that most of the audience wasn't aware of. In the latest episode, Brink spilled stories from her childhood that demonstrate a pet peeve for incompetence displayed by Seth Curry and how she was at the receiving end of his anger for it.

The Brinks and the Currys have been close for a long time, dating to Cameron Brink's mother and Sonya Curry's days at Virginia Tech. The LA Sparks star grew up around the Currys and spoke about how game nights with them showed her a side of Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry that showed a real lack of tolerance for incompetency, even when it came to just playing games as kids.

"Seth accused you (Sydel Curry-Lee) of letting me win, and he got mad," Brink said. "He was like, 'Cameron! You can't just, like, da-da-da.' I'm, like five, Seth!

"There was another time in middle school, I was playing wordscapes on my phone. It's, like, a word game. He got mad at me 'cause I wasn't doing it right. He just took my phone from me and started doing it for me. He doesn't like incompetence, which, I can respect."

No game is evidently too small for Seth Curry, and that is arguably the same mentality that saw him go from an often underlooked youngster to enjoying a successful NBA career.

Cameron Brink also spoke about Seth Curry screaming at Sydel Curry-Lee, making Brink cry at a game night

Game nights at the Curry household were an intense event, as Cameron Brink recalled, with tears being a part of them, even if it only involved color-matching games for five-year-olds.

"I have so many Curry stories about 'Dwarves and Dice,'" Brink recalled. "It's literally a color-matching game. It's for, like, five-year-olds. And I think Seth screamed at you, and then I started crying."

One can't help but question whether playing games with Seth Curry is fun, with most stories from the podcast involving Cameron Brink in tears or being shouted at. The narrative goes that all professional athletes can be quirky, especially when their competitive side is invoked, and Seth Curry appears to play right into this trend.

