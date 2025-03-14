"This dude kinda nice ain't he?" Steph Curry's sister and wife Ayesha Curry react to Warriors superstar reaching mind-blowing 4K milestone

In December 2021, Steph Curry became the NBA's all-time 3-point leader when he broke Reggie Miller's record with his 2,974th 3-pointer against the New York Knicks. Just over three years later, the Golden State Warriors star touched the historic 4000th 3-point milestone against the Sacramento Kings.

Ad

The congratulatory messages for Chef Curry poured in from the basketball world. Joining the crowd were also his closest family members, including his sister Sydel Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry.

Sydel and Ayesha took to their social media handle to congratulate the Warriors superstar. Curry's sister reposted a post by the NBA alluding to his milestone. Sydel also captioned the post with a congratulatory message.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This dude kinda nice ain't he? Congratulations brotherrrr," Sydel Curry wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

Ayesha Curry also sent a special shoutout to her husband on her Instagram story. She reposted a post by the Warriors featuring a video of his 4000th 3-point shot.

Ad

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

Ad

Steph Curry's dominance in 3-point field goals is almost undisputed at this point. He is followed by James Harden with 3,127 3-point field goals made. Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, LeBron James and Paul George are the only active players in the top 10 list. However, any player catching his record in the near future seems like a big mountain to climb at this point.

Moreover, Steph Curry also holds some of the most insane 3-point records in the NBA history. He holds the record for most games [388] with five or more 3-point field goals made.

Ad

The Warriors star also holds the record by far with the most games with 10 or more 3-point field goals made [26]. He is followed by his former teammate Klay Thompson who has done so in just nine games.

LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's historic 4K milestone

LeBron James and Steph Curry continue to prove that they represent arguably the greatest era of NBA basketball. Just after LeBron James touched the impossible mark of 50K points in the regular season and playoffs combined, Curry wrote another history in the 3-point record.

Ad

Reacting to the Warriors star 4K 3-point milestone, LeBron James made a special post dedicated to his Team USA teammate on his X, formerly known as "Twitter," handle.

"🧑🏽‍🍳 4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30," James wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Both LeBron James and Steph Curry have not only redefined the game in the last two decades, they are also redefining the 'father time' in the NBA. James is playing all-NBA level basketball at age 40. On the other hand, Curry, who will turn 37 on Friday, March 14, is also playing high-level basketball with the Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.