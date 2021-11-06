3 surprising 3-point records Stephen Curry has held so far in his NBA career

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is on pace to break Ray Allen's record for most three-pointers made this season. Curry needs 103 three-point shots to surpass Allen's record of 2,973.

The two-time MVP is already regarded as the greatest shooter of all time. When he eventually breaks Allen's record, there will be no doubt about that perception. Curry will likely make 3,000 3-pointers, possibly 4,000 before his retirement, which could be an unbreakable record.

Congrats to Greatness from beyond the arc.Congrats to @StephenCurry30 for passing Reggie Miller for 2nd on the NBA's all-time three-point shooting list! ☔️ Greatness from beyond the arc. Congrats to @StephenCurry30 for passing Reggie Miller for 2nd on the NBA's all-time three-point shooting list! ☔️ https://t.co/6rJ18UeZKl

Stephen Curry holds several three-point records, but we're not going to name them all. Instead, here are three surprising three-point records held by the greatest shooter in the history of basketball:

#1 Most 3-pointers made in a season - 402

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry became the first-ever unanimous MVP in NBA history, back in the 2015-16 season. He also became the first player to hit 400 three-pointers in a single season, ending with 402 in total.

Curry played a total of 79 games that season, and attempted 886 shots from beyond the arc. He made 45.4% of his three-point attempts that season, and made 5.1 threes per game.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Most threes in a single season in NBA history:



1. Stephen Curry - 402 (2015-16)

2. James Harden - 378 (2018-19)

3. Stephen Curry - 354 (2018-19)

4. Stephen Curry - 337 (2020-21)

5. Stephen Curry - 324 (2016-17) Most threes in a single season in NBA history:1. Stephen Curry - 402 (2015-16)2. James Harden - 378 (2018-19)3. Stephen Curry - 354 (2018-19)4. Stephen Curry - 337 (2020-21)5. Stephen Curry - 324 (2016-17) https://t.co/pwbPB7XOT8

Another interesting fact is that Stephen Curry holds four of the five best shooting seasons in NBA history, and five of the top ten. Before his arrival, the record for the most three-pointers made in a season was 269 set by Ray Allen in the 2005-06 NBA season when he was playing for the Seattle SuperSonics.

#2 Most games with 10+ 3-pointers made - 22

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Before Stephen Curry arrived in the 2009-10 NBA season, making ten three-point shots in a game was rare. In fact, only nine players - Kobe Bryant, Donyell Marshall, JR Smith, Dennis Scott, Peja Stojakovic, Ray Allen, George McCloud, Joe Dumars and Brian Shaw - did it but just once.

In his career, Curry has had 22 such games, and surely he's going to have more. His Warriors teammate Klay Thompson is in second place, with just five. James Harden, Damian Lillard and JR Smith have three each, while Zach LaVine has two. The rest of the players on the list did it just once.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Seven of those games now belong to Stephen Curry. There have been 13 games in the @NBA this season in which a player has made 10 or more threes.Seven of those games now belong to Stephen Curry. There have been 13 games in the @NBA this season in which a player has made 10 or more threes.Seven of those games now belong to Stephen Curry. https://t.co/Crpsf1VRD7

This statement is true: Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball. Before his rookie season, there had only been nine instances wherein a player made ten or more threes in a game. Since his rookie season, there has been 65 such instances.

#3 Most 3-pointers made in a calendar month - 96

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

It wouldn't be surprising to see Stephen Curry holding all possible records with regards to three-point shooting before he retires. Another record on his list is the most three-pointers made in an NBA calendar with 96.

The 2020-21 NBA season saw the world's re-introduction to the greatness of Curry. Despite missing most of the 2019-20 NBA season, many forgot just how good the two-time MVP was . He proved he was still one of the best last season, finishing third in MVP voting, and winning the NBA scoring title.

In April 2021, Curry broke James Harden's record for most tthree-pointers made in a month. Curry hit 96 three-pointers last April, breaking Harden's 82 made in November 2019.

