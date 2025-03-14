NBA makes major Steph Curry announcement

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 14, 2025 03:36 GMT
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
On Thursday, Steph Curry made history after drilling his second 3-pointer to become the only player in NBA history to reach 4,000 made 3s. The Golden State Warriors superstar drilled his second three against the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center.

The four-time NBA champion achieved the feat in the third quarter. Curry checked in after experiencing back tightness with under eight minutes left in the second quarter. But his three came in the third quarter, and the Chase Center roared with a standing ovation and MVP chants.

Curry's achievement is a testament to his status as an all-time great and one of the more legendary players in the NBA. The 36-year-old already has the record as the player with the most 3s in league history surpassing former sharpshooter Ray Allen. Now, he stands alone as he hits the 4k three-pointer mark.

also-read-trending Trending

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
