LeBron James drops first thoughts on face-of-the-league companion Steph Curry’s record-setting milestone

LeBron James and Steph Curry have long been the faces of the NBA since their NBA finals rivalry years, from 2015 to 2018. Both have reached unprecedented milestones, with the Lakers star becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer and the Warriors star being the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

On Thursday, Curry achieved another feat in the long-range area. He became the first player to make 4,000 3-pointers during the Golden State Warriors’ win against the Sacramento Kings.

James congratulated his former adversary on X.

“4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s @StephenCurry30,” James tweeted.

Curry scored his 4,000th 3-pointer at the 8:17 mark of the third quarter. Notably, the milestone also came a day before he turned 37.

Curry currently has 900 more 3s than James Harden, who has the second-most 3-pointers, 3127. Lakers’ James was also in the top-10 list with 2,542 3-pointers, good for the seventh-most all-time.

James and Curry have a long history against each other. Both played in four straight NBA finals, of which Curry’s Warriors won three, except in 2016 when James steered the Cleveland Cavaliers from a 3–1 deficit in one of the best seven-series in the league history.

The two were teammates for the first time in their careers in the 2024 Paris Olympics, lifting Team USA to its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball.

Tribute video from former Warriors player almost teared up Steph Curry after he made history

After making the 4,000th 3 of his career, Steph Curry watched as the Golden State Warriors aired a video tribute for him, featuring former Warriors big man Andris Biedrins. Biedrins played a role in Curry’s historic 3-point milestone, as he was the first player to throw a 3-point assist for him in his career.

Curry then expressed his emotions after watching the Warriors’ tribute, saying that he almost became emotional after watching the video.

“I actually had I’d call it an emotional moment on the bench when I saw him. They didn’t tell me that they found him and got a video message from him. That was my vet when I was here my rookie year,” the Warriors star said, via NBA.com.

“I would love to have quizzed our team on the bench and see if anybody knew who that was because that was such a long time ago … Really cool to kind of think back how far I’ve come from the first one to 4,000, which is crazy.”

Curry entered the league in 2009, after the Warriors picked him seventh in that year’s draft. He has since won two MVPs and four NBA titles for the franchise.

