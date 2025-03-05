LeBron James makes feelings clear on reaching 50,000 NBA record career points

LeBron James credited his love for the sport when talking about his massive milestone on Tuesday night. The 4x NBA champion became the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 career points. All eyes were on the 40-year-old as he came into the contest against the New Orleans Pelicans just one point away from making history. He did so in the first quarter by swishing a three-pointer to reach the landmark.

Speaking to the reporters after the Lakers handsome 136-115 win, James said it was an honor.

"It’s a lot of points. A lot, to be honest. To be honest, obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I’m from. Just picking up the game when I was a little kid and just having my love for the sport. I was hoping that someday that I would be able to play at the highest level. I’ve been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So, it was definitely an honor. It’s pretty cool to see that."

James surpassed former LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2023 as the NBA's leading scorer. The following season, he reached 40,000 points, and this season he stands alone as the league's leader with most points.

On the game front, LeBron James ended with 34 points as LA notched up their seventh win on the bounce to improve to 39-21 in the West. They are placed second with the Denver Nuggets tying them for the wins, but with 22 losses.

Luka Doncic believes LeBron James can touch 70k points

Speaking to the media postgame Luka Doncic said he couldn't explain LeBron James' achievement. The 25-year-old believed that it was possible the veteran forward could hit the 70k points mark in the NBA if he continued to play at the level he does.

"Watching him do this stuff at this age is unbelievable. 50K points, I can't even explain that. He might get to 70K, you never know."

Doncic has played nine games for the Lakers so far and has seen how James operates up close. Together, the F-G duo have now turned LA into bonafide title contenders with their recent success. Only time will tell if James can power through to win his fifth ring and his second championship for the Lakers.

