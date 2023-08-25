“Stop asking them about marriage”: SNSD Sooyoung’s reply to wedding questions with Jung Kyung-ho prompts fans’ ire towards interviewers

SNSD Sooyoung’s recent response to a question asking about her marriage plans with long-time boyfriend Jung Kyung-ho caught the attention of K-pop and K-drama fans worldwide. On August 24, the 33-year-old SNSD member sat down for a quick interview with South Korean outlet iMBC regarding her upcoming drama Not Others.

Among other things, the SNSD member was asked questions about Jung Kyung-ho, whom she has been in a public relationship with for 11 years. The interviewer eventually also asked about their future marriage plans, prompting a witty reply from the singer. She said,

“If we have that plan, I’ll let you know first.”

Fans loved the response but also expressed their exasperation with both Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho continuously being asked about their wedding plans.

Fans react to SNSD’s Sooyoung once again being asked questions regarding her marriage plans with Jung Kyung-ho

After going public in June 2014, SNSD (or Girls’ Generation) Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho revealed that they had been dating since 2013. The duo has been a celebrity couple that both K-pop and K-drama fans have had their eyes on ever since the big reveal. While the former is part of a legendary second-generation K-pop idol group, the latter is an established actor who has showcased his talent in versatile roles.

Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho’s relationship especially gained more attention because the duo has rarely treated fans to any pictures together. With over 11 years of being in a relationship, one question that both artists are often asked is about their wedding plans.

In an interview for her ongoing drama Not Others (Korean title: NamNam), the idol-actress was asked about her boyfriend Jung Kyung-ho’s impression and reaction to her work in the series. She shared that the Hospital Playlist actor loved the series and would text her about the show’s ratings. She added that it felt good to have someone's support.

Sooyoung was then once again asked about her marriage plans. Although fans were happy to get an update on Jung Kyung-ho’s reaction to Not Others, they were also disappointed with the marriage question being a constant in the couple’s interviews. Many expressed their exasperation by saying that the interviewers needed to focus more on their work than their relationship.

Meanwhile, Sooyoung’s drama Not Others wrapped up on August 22 when it released its final episode. The K-pop idol is currently seen hosting HYBE’s girl group survival show, R U Next?

On the other hand, Jung Kyung-ho recently saw an increase in his recognition after starring opposite Jeon Yeo-been in the rom-com Crash Course in Romance. His next drama has raised much attention as it is the product of hit series D.P.’s writer, Kim Bo-tong. As per JTBC, he will be playing the lead role of Noh Moo-jin in the drama temporarily titled Labor Attorney Noh Moo-jin.