"Stop filming this lady in her condition": Video of Wendy Williams lashing out on nail tech in her Lifetime docuseries leaves netizens divided

A viral video from Wendy Williams' Lifetime docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? featuring an interaction between the former talk show host and a nail technician has left netizens divided. The docuseries was released this Saturday, February 24, 2024, just days after her team announced she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The clip was shared by @theneighborhoodtalk on their Instagram account with the caption:

"The nail technician handled that very well."

The clip features Williams telling the tech she wanted only one coat of her nail polish. The latter agrees and goes on to add a top coat. Then angered Williams promptly lashes out at her, stating, "Are you stupid?!" As the shocked tech tries to keep her composure, Wendy Willaims remarks, "She's disgusted with me."

The video left netizens worried and many asked the 59-year-old not to be "filmed in her condition."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @tiffanylashay__)

Video of Wendy Williams' interaction with a nail tech from her Lifetime docuseries caused a stir online

As the clip went viral netizens were quick to share their reactions. While some expressed concern for the former host, stating that those who have been around patients with dementia can understand. Others remarked Wendy Williams has always been mean and disrespectful.

Here are some comments seen on The Neighborhood Talk's post on Instagram:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @simplyvv_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @monice_slaughter)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @fancymonro77)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @creole_mena)

Enter A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @jus_onedose)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @parisade)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @kitarose_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @dominiquechinn)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @k.iabania)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @skyyytaylor_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @1la_teetee)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @joddy_woddy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ greenpaperleaves448@)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @musiq_lyrics723)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @brandyhall910)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hernameisaby)

Williams is an American media personality and writer best remembered for her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Her latest docuseries, Lifetime's Where Is Wendy Williams? focuses on her spiraling life following the cancellation of her show and her health struggles.

The series, shot between August 2022 and April 2023, was released as 4 one-hour episodes over the weekend.

Williams has been placed under legal guardianship since May 2021 due to her various health issues. As per People, she has been at a facility receiving treatment since April 2023 and her family cannot contact her, she can. The family was kept in the dark about her FTD diagnosis.

The day news of Wendy's diagnosis was published her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a lawsuit against Lifetime, hoping to stop the release of the series, which was denied.