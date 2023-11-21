"Straight-up disgusting": Fans enraged as many of Jungkook's concert's raffle prizes go unclaimed

On November 20, 2023, BTS' Jungkook held his much-awaited solo concert Golden Live on Stage, at Jangchung Arena, Seoul, with fans from all over the world in attendance.

Jungkook recently released his solo album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, intending to showcase precious moments from his life to fans. The idol is currently occupied with ongoing promotions for his solo activities, and holding concerts is one of them.

Eager fans sought to attend the concert, and some participants were selected through a raffle conducted on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

Fans with the application's membership and album purchases had the opportunity to participate. Upon winning, they could attend the show and claim prizes arranged by the golden maknae.

After the concert concluded, many fans discovered that some raffle winners reportedly did not show up. A post went viral, showcasing unclaimed prizes that Jungkook had arranged for them.

Additionally, much to the fans' wrath, they found out that some attendees were selling these prizes online.

Expand Tweet

"Just wasted": Fans feel that other ARMYs could have attended Jungkook's concert and claimed the raffle hampers

Expand Tweet

2800 raffle winners were supposed to attend Jungkook's Golden Live on Stage performance. They were to reach the venue at 8 pm KST and join the roll call to receive the tickets, which were to be distributed at the aforementioned location where the golden maknae organized his concert.

Those attending through the raffle were to be given prizes/hampers worth ₩140 million, consisting of expensive items, including Godiva Chocolates, a camera, a photo album, and photocards, among other things.

Expand Tweet

Those who attended the concert after winning the raffle conducted on Weverse also uploaded how they were over the moon after receiving such a thoughtful present from Jungkook.

However, some raffle winners did not make it to the concert, and thus a series of prizes/hampers remained unclaimed. A user named @giggIeguk uploaded a post showcasing how plenty of prizes went unclaimed.

Fans were angry and stated that other ARMYs could have attended the concert in their place. Many fans also discovered that many who received the prize were selling the hamper at an unreasonable price online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans also suggested that there should be some kind of waiting list so that those who participated in the raffle but did not win can claim the prizes if the real winners do not turn up.

They also believe that only deserving fans who genuinely love Jungkook should receive the hamper prizes prepared with so much love for the fans.

Several fans also wanted Big Hit Entertainment to take strict action regarding fans who do not attend the concert and in severe cases blacklist them to prevent a repeat of the same act.