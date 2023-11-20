"That's literally Jungkook's song": BTS fans express frustration as Billboard solely credits Latto for “SEVEN” win at the BBMAs

On November 20, BTS' Jungkook snagged the "Top Global K-pop song" for SEVEN at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in the K-pop category. The song was released on July 14 in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee. Although the Golden Maknae couldn't attend the awards, he expressed his gratitude upon winning by sending a heartfelt message to fans via a video recording.

However, despite this being Jungkook's big win at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard released a statement crediting only Latto, with Jungkook's name nowhere being mentioned. This led ARMYs to be frustrated with Billboard, with many questioning the magazine's competence.

"Where is Jungkook" trends on X as ARMYs enraged that Bangtan's maknae was not credited for SEVEN's win

Jungkook commenced his solo journey with SEVEN, a tantalizing UK Garage pop song wherein he plays the role of a hopeless romantic who goes out of his way to win over his girlfriend, portrayed by actress Han So-hee.

The song was released in two versions - Clean and Explicit, both featuring American rapper Latto. SEVEN proved to be a massive success upon release, immediately debuting at the number-one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and earning unanimous praise from fans and critics worldwide. The Golden Maknae made history as the first K-pop soloist to win a VMA, MTV EMA, and BBMA.

While the Euphoria singer wasn’t present at the ceremony in person, he sent a heartfelt message via a video recording:

“It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you, ARMY and everyone who loved this song. Without you, I couldn’t have gotten this amazing award.”

However, ARMYs soon discovered that the Dreamers singer was nowhere to be found when the official credits were announced. The credits featured LATTO written in bold with “Top Global K-pop song”/SEVEN. Bangtan’s maknae was not mentioned, angering ARMYs since it is his song with Latto as the featured artist.

“Where is Jungkook” soared to the top of worldwide trends on X (formerly Twitter) as furious ARMYs made their displeasure evident to Billboard.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards took place on November 19 at 8 pm ET. This year, Billboard introduced four new K-pop categories - "Top Global K-pop Artist," "Top K-pop Album," "Top Global K-pop Song," and "Top K-pop Touring Artist."

NewJeans won the "Top Global K-pop Artist", Stray Kids bagged "Top K-pop Album" for 5-STAR, and BLACKPINK snagged the award for the "Top K-pop Touring Artist." Notably, the winners were determined based on the artists' performance on the year-end Billboard charts with a tracking period from November 4, 2022, to October 12, 2023.

Jungkook snags BRIT Silver certification in the UK, making a new record

BTS maknae's hit summer single SEVEN is going places, four months after its initial release. The My You singer had received an official BRIT silver certification for the first time as a soloist for his hit single SEVEN feat Latto. This was announced by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

According to BPI, singles are awarded silver when they surpass 200,000 units; for albums, it is a tad bit lower at 60,000 units. It is the first time in a decade that a Korean artist has earned silver certification in the United Kingdom.

PSY's hit singles Gangnam Style and Gentleman earned silver certification almost a decade ago.

In other news, Bangtan's maknae will host his first solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' at 8 pm KST in Janchung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul.