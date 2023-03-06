Stranger Things star David Harbour reveals filming for final season will begin in June

Stranger Things season 5 will start rolling soon. David Harbour, one of the lead actors in the series spoke about it during Abu Dhabi at the Middle East Film & Comic Con that was held over the weekend.

Harbour, who plays Hawkins Police chief Jim Hopper in the sci-fi horror TV series, revealed that they will start filming for the fifth and final season in June.

He added that the team trains for a couple of months before they hit the floor. Speaking about his character, Harbour noted that in the penultimate season of Stranger Things, he spent most of his time in a Russian jail, which required him to be frail and weak.

However, at the end of season four, Hopper returned to America and reunited with his adopted daughter Eleven and partner Joyce Byers. So, in season five, fans will see a fitter and healthier Hopper, for which the actor is training.

Harbour was last seen in Netflix’s We Have a Ghost. The supernatural horror comedy, co-starring Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie hit the streaming platform on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour confirmed that season 5 will be the final season of the series

David Harbour spilled some interesting details about Stranger Things. He said that they're working on season five and that he has a "couple more months to train." The actor said that the team will begin shooting for the fifth and final season in June.

Harbour also spoke about his character in season four and mentioned that he had to undergo a lot of training for it as the character was "in a very specific position." The 47-year-old actor noted that the previous season was all about making Hopper a "different guy" and shedding a physical, mental and emotional layer off the character.

However, he said that since Hopper is back in the US and added:

“But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed.”

The Black Widow star stopped short of revealing anything about the plot. However, he did add that the storyline is expected to elaborate on the reunion of Hopper, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, the twin creators of the show, had previously told IndieWire that season 5 will “focus on the OG characters.” They had said that the final season wouldn't introduce anyone new.

What do we know of the final season till now?

While the release date of the final season is not out, if filming starts in June, it should wrap up in eight months, which means early next year. Further, considering post-production and finishing touches take another six months, Stranger Things season 5 might hit Netflix in mid-2024.

The 8-episode-long season was announced last year in February and the writing process commenced six months later. Meanwhile, principal photography is scheduled for May 2023.

The first episode of season 5 has been titled Chapter One: The Crawl and is being written by The Duffer Brothers.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes