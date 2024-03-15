Stray Kids' Hyunjin drops emotional digital single 'Long for you' as a part of SKZ-RECORD series on YouTube

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin's emotional track Long for you was released on the official YouTube channel of the group, showcasing his talented vocals and lyrical genius. JYP Entertainment released the unofficial digital single on Thursday, March 14, as part of the SKZ-RECORD series that features songs by members not released on music service platforms.

Since a few members of Stray Kids have already dropped their solo tracks, anticipation was high among fans and listeners for Hyunjin's song. Written by the member himself and composed by Joha, Long for you talks about longing for a person. The LALALALA singer shared a message highlighting the inspiration behind the song on the fan community app Bubble.

As shared by @hwangsferret on X, the K Pop idol wrote,

“kkeuaa it’s finally out. Well, it's about missing your old days when you lost your light, so you adore everything back then.”

He further spoke about the mood and the art on the cover of the song, which he had painted himself.

“The mood of the song is a bit down so I thought that having just the drawing would suit it more, so I requested it to skzgi (Stray Kids’ staff member)," Hyunjin wrote.

STRAY Kids’ Hyunjin solo track features painting by the singer

On March 14, at midnight KST, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin released the song Long for you with heart-touching lyrics, making many listeners emotional. In this song, the S-Class singer conveyed the emotions and feelings of losing oneself and missing that time in the past.

His honey-like voice seamlessly harmonizes with the guitar strings' strum as the songs get sentimental. As per fans, apart from writing the lyrics, Hyunjin has also painted the digital cover of the song, which portrays a person hugging himself, illustrating the emotion of longing.

Following the song's release, he took to his social media account on Bubble and shared the artwork, along with a picture of a paint tube and a bucket.

A second solo song on the horizon

While talking about Long for you, Hyunjin also revealed the plan to release another solo song in the coming two days. For the upcoming song, Hyunjin will be the face of the cover image, revealing a brighter side of himself.

“Actually I've prepared another thing that comes out in two days and for that I took pretty pictures with my face so please listen to both (songs) deliciously ha ha," Hyunjin wrote.

Previously, the leader Bang Chan released his English track Eternity along with a music video featuring his dog Berry. Han's solo track 13, inspired by the story of the Transit Love (EXchange) couple Dongjin and Dahye, was also released through the SKZ-RECORD series.

Long for you is available on Stray Kids’ official YouTube channel for the fans to stream.