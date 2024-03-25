On March 25, 2024, STRAY KIDS members Han Ji-sung and Lee Min-ho, also known as Han and Lee Know, marked their debut on the popular social media platform Instagram by launching their accounts.

This move completes the streak of all eight members of STRAY KIDS now having their individual Instagram profiles. Following the footsteps of their six bandmates who joined Instagram last year, Han and Lee Know opened their accounts on March 25, coinciding with the group's sixth anniversary since its debut.

Here are the duo's first posts on the photo-video-sharing platform.

The other six members launched their Instagram accounts on August 2, 2023, leaving Han and Lee Know as the last two remaining members to join the platform.

STRAY KIDS members Lee Know and Han launch individual Instagram accounts

Their debut on Instagram now marks a streak of all eight active members on the platform. Previously, all the members used to share posts on a single group account under the handle @realstraykids.

However, with the launch of their accounts, fans can now expect more personal and exclusive content from each member.

Both Han and Lee Know made their debut posts on Instagram upon launching their accounts.

Han, whose username is @_doolsetnet, shared a selfie wearing a black and white striped sweater accessorized with a black beanie and neck jewellery.

On the other hand, Lee Know, with the username @t.leeknowsaurus, posted two pictures of himself wearing a black half-sleeved shirt and blue denim jeans, showcasing different angles.

Impressively, both idols garnered 1 million followers each within just 7 hours of launching their accounts. The usernames chosen by the members hold significance.

Han's username, @_doolsetnet, translates to the numbers two, three, and four in Korean, while Lee Know's username, @t.leeknowsaurus, combines his name with 'saurus,' a term often associated with dinosaurs.

With all eight STRAY KIDS members now on Instagram, here is the list of their accounts along with the group's official account:

STRAY KIDS - @realstraykids Bang Chan - @gnabnahc Changbin - @jutdwae Hyunjin - @hynjinnnn Felix - @yong.lixx Seungmin - @miniverse.__ I.N - @i.2.n.8 Han - @_doolsetnet Lee Know - @t.leeknowsaurus

On the professional front, STRAY KIDS announced on March 23 KST through their official Japanese social media channels that they will be releasing the OST single "WHY?" for the Fuji TV Thursday Theater drama 'Re: Revenge - At the End of Desire,' premiering on April 11, 2024.

This marks the group's first Japanese drama OST single, directly produced by their production team 3RACHA.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the group has been invited to headline the major music festival Lollapalooza 2024, alongside renowned artists such as SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, and The Killers.

STRAY KIDS previously headlined 'Lollapalooza Paris' in 2023 and will now be performing at 'Lollapalooza Chicago,' further solidifying their global presence in the music industry.