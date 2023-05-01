Succession season 4 episode 6: Shiv and Tom's "bitey" game sparks meme fest online

Whenever Succession drops a new episode, fans get something new to talk about. With the series nearing its end soon, the latest episode of the HBO show saw some interesting developments following the GoJo deal, which was the focus of the previous episode. Among all the interesting things that happened in this episode, one particular thing seems to have caught the viewer's attention.

After episodes and episodes of growing disdain between Sarah Snook's Shiv Roy and Matthew Matthew Macfadyen's Tom, the previous episode finally saw some spark between the estranged couple. However, the latest episode saw the duo engage in some strange game of biting each other, hinting at a possible reunion in the future.

𝔠𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔢 @cinematicunts #succession not tom and shiv biting each other like little kids not tom and shiv biting each other like little kids 😭 #succession https://t.co/Oy0Ea5E9l3

This has evidently sparked an online debate and discussion about their relationship and the budding signs of forbidden romance just before their official divorce. As interesting as the dynamic sounds, it was made even more enjoyable by the fan comments and memes that have ruled the social media platforms for quite a while now.

Fans have been rooting for Tom and Shiv's reunion after watching the latest episode of Succession

Succession has never shied away from baffling its viewers, especially when Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) is around. Interestingly, Shiv has been one of the most logical and most grounded characters in the show. But the previous episode saw the only daughter of Logan Roy finally show some shade of her father as she backstabbed her brothers to join hands with Matsson (Alexandar Skarsgard).

Apart from the deal that saw Shiv have her brightest moment in a long time, the ending of the previous episode also hinted that she was ready to take Tom back under her wing after her father's death. Since Tom was close to Logan Roy (Brian Cox), he did not have to worry about being an outsider. However, without his shadow, Tom had to find a solution.

The latest episode saw their little romance escalating to something strange and intimate. As a result, this progression of events sparked some positive reactions from fans, alongside some weirded-out ones.

Clint Utley @BigUtt #succession immediate reaction. Kendall killed the preso. Roman is good at firing people. Shiv is still a thorn in the side. Tom remains the funniest character. #succession immediate reaction. Kendall killed the preso. Roman is good at firing people. Shiv is still a thorn in the side. Tom remains the funniest character.

Overall, pretty exciting episode, better than last week, I think. Logan's startling appearances, Ken's awkward business presentation, Roman firing everybody. Shiv's and Tom things.



Also, that closing sequences about Kendall and Roman is everything #Succession 04.06 Living+Overall, pretty exciting episode, better than last week, I think. Logan's startling appearances, Ken's awkward business presentation, Roman firing everybody. Shiv's and Tom things.Also, that closing sequences about Kendall and Roman is everything #Succession 04.06 Living+Overall, pretty exciting episode, better than last week, I think. Logan's startling appearances, Ken's awkward business presentation, Roman firing everybody. Shiv's and Tom things.Also, that closing sequences about Kendall and Roman is everything 🔥 https://t.co/WpsqEBwF1p

Erio ➡️ FANIME @eriochromatic absolutely unhinged episode this week

#Succession TOMSHIV STOCKS RISING i had to get this out of my systemabsolutely unhinged episode this week #Succession HBO TOMSHIV STOCKS RISING i had to get this out of my system 😎😎😎 absolutely unhinged episode this week#Succession #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/BkP5SvgUk9

At this point, I really hope Tom & Shiv are endgame...and that's really not something I ever thought I'd be rooting for.



HBO #Succession s4-e6 SPOILERAt this point, I really hope Tom & Shiv are endgame...and that's really not something I ever thought I'd be rooting for. #Succession HBO #Succession s4-e6 SPOILER....At this point, I really hope Tom & Shiv are endgame...and that's really not something I ever thought I'd be rooting for.#SuccessionHBO

gaygod @god_advanced So. When is Shiv going to tell Tom she’s pregnant #Succession So. When is Shiv going to tell Tom she’s pregnant #Succession

JS @nicejanice19 Tom and Shiv kissing. I'm sure Tom is trying to get her back on his side! He's so cunning! Lmao. #Succession Tom and Shiv kissing. I'm sure Tom is trying to get her back on his side! He's so cunning! Lmao. #Succession

Another thing that viewers were concerned about in this episode of Succession was Shiv's pregnancy, which also sparked a lot of reactions after the previous episode.

me: idk what if Shiv is simply horny from pregnancy hormones a different #Succession viewer: *detailed analysis of the individual psyches of/breakdown of the relationship dynamic between Tom and Shiv*me: idk what if Shiv is simply horny from pregnancy hormones a different #Succession viewer: *detailed analysis of the individual psyches of/breakdown of the relationship dynamic between Tom and Shiv*me: idk what if Shiv is simply horny from pregnancy hormones

Succession still needs some time to untangle the complex web it has built over the seasons. While this episode gave some clarity about the future of the show and of the characters, there still seems plenty of story left to explore.

Succession is now streaming on HBO Max.

