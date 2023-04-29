What time will Succession season 4 episode 6 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date and more explored

Season 4 of Succession is all set to make its return with a brand new episode this Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. Developed by Jesse Armstrong, the satirical series has become quite the fan-favorite over the past three seasons for its astounding plotlines and unexpected twists.

It's safe to say that Succession fans have been quite curious to witness what is about to come their way in the upcoming episode 6, especially after Succession season 4 episode 5, titled, Kill List. The previous episode featured a series of interesting events, entailing Roman lashing out at Matsson and openly calling off an important business deal.

Succession season 4 episode 6 has been titled, Living+

Succession season 4 episode 6 plot explored

Scheduled to air on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 6 of the HBO series' fourth and final season has been titled, Living+. Georgia Pritchett and Will Arbery have acted as writers for the new episode, while Lorene Scafaria has served as the director. The official brief synopsis for season 4 episode 6 reads as follows:

"The sale of Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson edges closer and closer and the prospect of this liquidation causes family division among the Roys, who anticipate what their life will look like once the deal is done."

The official brief synopsis for the new episode 6 gives viewers hints regarding what the new episode will bring to the table. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the upcoming episode will be full of a set of intense and challenging incidents as the audience will see the Roys getting divided as Waystar Royco's sale to Lukas Matsson comes closer.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will also get to witness the Roy family anticipating how their lives will turn out after the business deal is over. Thus, the audience is in for a pretty gripping new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast list for Succession season 4

The cast members for the current season of the HBO series include:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

The fourth and final season of the HBO show was first released on March 26, 2023. As per the official synopsis of the show:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Don't forget to watch episode 6 of Succession season 4, which will arrive on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday.

