What time will Succession season 4 episode 4 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more explored

Succession season 4, episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max. The current season is the final season of the much-loved satirical dark comedy-drama series, created by Jesse Armstrong. Titled, Honeymoon States the episode is written by Jesse Armstrong and Lucy Prebble.

Since the release of season 4 episode 3, fans of Succession have been eagerly waiting to see what the new episode has in store for them. Titled Connor's Wedding season 4's episode 3 saw several arresting events. This included Connor and Willa's wedding, Gerri being fired by Logan, and Kendall, Roman, and Shiv revealing the news of their father's demise to the press.

Succession season 4 episode 4 has been titled, Honeymoon States

After the release of episode 3 season 4 Succession on Sunday, April 9, fans are now awaiting the release of episode 4, titled Honeymoon States. As mentioned earlier, the episode is written by Jesse Armstrong and Lucy Prebble.

The official synopsis for season 4 episode 4 of Succession reads:

"As Roman, Kendall and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson, the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board ahead of the GoJo sale; angling for position, Kendall seeks support from Stewy and Hugo."

The official description for the new episode provides viewers with hints about what is about to come their way in the upcoming episode. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of some interesting series of incidents as the audience will witness Kendall, Roman, and Shiv navigating their way to a misjudgment with Matsson.

The new episode will also display the entire Waystar team discussing and taking into consideration a crucial recommendation to the board before the GoJo sale happens. In the new episode, the audience will also see Kendall looking for Hugo and Stewy's support while angling for position.

While the previous episode was quite intense and interesting, the new episode is set to be just as interesting and engaging for fans of the show. Thus, viewers are in for an engaging new episode.

Take a closer look at the Succession season 4 cast

The cast members for the show's fourth and final season entail:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

The show's season 4 premiered on March 26, 2023, and the official synopsis for the current season reads:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Episode 4 of Succession season 4 will arrive on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

