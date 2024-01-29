"Such dedication in such cold weather": Fans stunned to see BTS Taehyung almost collapse due to exhaustion during the filming of 'Love wins all'

In a scene from the Love wins all music video, Kim Taehyung, aka V, can be heard shouting at the top of his lungs in an attempt to support IU's character. On social media, the behind-the-scenes footage, which was released on IU TV on January 28, 2024, on YouTube, became viral as fans lauded his dedication. Then, on January 29, fans came across another bit of information regarding the particular scene.

Apparently, after filming the exhausting scene in the harsh winter of subzero-degree temperatures, Taehyung almost collapsed. Fans were concerned as well as proud to see the Stigma singer-songwriter work himself to the bone. One fan even wrote on X lavishing praises on the artist's mettle "in such cold weather" after running for over seven hours during his shoot.

Expand Tweet

Fans were moved by Taehyung's dedication and determination toward his work and tweeted, "his body must also be tired"

The idol starts filming the previously mentioned scene for the Love wins all music video, and his yells reverberate throughout the abandoned structure. In a close-up, viewers can see Taehyung with a green prop and a yellow pipe. Two staff are holding the yellow pipe tightly as the Love Me Again singer-songwriter continues to hit it with a wooden stick while shouting at the peak of his vocal and lung capacity.

Being an actor demands mental and physical toughness since the process is never easy. Particularly in any action scene when the body is required to act and portray rather than just use words. In the same way, Taehyung gave everything he had in the freezing temperatures of Seoul in an honest endeavor to accomplish the character he played and the script.

Additionally, Taehyung had to run for 7 hours to film all the scenes for the Love wins all music video. This explains the added exhaustion the BTS global superstar must have felt that once he completed the scene, he almost fainted.

Furthermore, in the video released on IU TV, Taehyung explained that since he had never raised his voice on anyone before in his entire life, he had to practice screaming inside of his car for the particular scene for the Love wins all music video. The BTS ARMY felt more proud of Taehyung for his devotion and perseverance as they praised him on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The melancholic, nostalgic song Love wins all, by IU is a story of her last ode to her lover. The music video for the song, which featured BTS member V, was eagerly awaited until it dropped on January 24, 2024. The pair plays a couple in the five-minute short film, running together from enigmatic flying grey otherworldly cubes that are hunting down people in a dystopian future.

They find a hidden video camera in a decaying and abandoned building, and it shows them in a serene, wonderful world where they could have had their happy ending together. The video is a strong metaphor for love overcoming hardships and even death as both Tae-joon (Taheyung) and Ji-hye (IU) choose one another and die in each other's embrace in the end.

Since its official release, the song and music video have received over 32 million views. Fans of IU and V have praised the song and video, praising the pair's acting prowess and visual chemistry.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.