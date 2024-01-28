"They are so hardworking": Fans stunned as BTS' Taehyung and IU reported to have shot their running scenes for 7 hours for 'Love wins all' MV

IU's latest single, Love wins all, featuring the star power of BTS, artist, and actor Kim Taehyung, is a theatrical masterpiece that shows a dystopian futuristic society in this five-minute short film full of hidden depths, poetic metaphors, sign language, and love overcoming everything. In the wake of its release, the icon shared a behind-the-scenes video on her YouTube channel, giving fans a peek into its filmmaking process.

While creating the art piece, IU and Taehyung had to run for seven hours to film all the running scenes for the Love wins All MV. The revelation stunned their fans and sent them to social media platforms to express their astonishment through tweets and posts on X.

As the heartfelt music video Love wins all by Korean artist IU premieres on January 24, fans and music critics were moved to tears. In a post-apocalyptic dystopia, IU's character Hi-jae and Taehyung's Tae-joon skillfully conveyed the emotions of suffering and passionate love as they faced obstacles and memorable moments together.

"This is like run mv all over again": Fans share amusing thoughts on X stating that they understand why IU and Taehyung tried to run away from the set

Amidst the multitude of fan hypotheses that are making the rounds on the internet to interpret the song, only a few know that Um Tae-hwa, the director known for Concrete Utopia, has offered clarifications on the idea and purpose of the music video.

The director, Um Tae-hwa, clarified the meaning of the cubes—referring to them as Nemo and Camcorder—in an interview with the South Korean media site OSEN on January 24. According to the filmmaker, Nemo symbolizes the prejudice and discrimination that the main characters encounter daily in our society due to their blindness and inability to hear or speak. Furthermore, Nemo frees the pair from society's tyranny as the cubes devour them.

As the behind-the-scenes videos have already surfaced online, fans have praised the two gifted artists for giving it their all during production. In addition to being dressed in shabby clothes for the shoot, IU and Taehyung had to run for seven hours to finish filming. Furthermore, the artists' situation still needs to be improved by South Korea's severe winter, which averages temperatures below zero.

While IU and Taehyung received praise from fans for their unwavering devotion to their profession, some attempted to lighten the mood by drawing humorous comparisons between those seven hours running and the seven members of BTS. Nevertheless, the admiration and respect the fans felt for IU and Taehyung were evident in all those X posts.

However, there is always hope for IU because she acknowledged in her handwritten track introduction that some refer to this as an age of immense hatred. It doesn't appear to be a love-fueled period. She related that, in her experience, hatred is never by itself, not even in its triumphant moments. However, love clings to each other obstinately through its ups and downs, and "Love" will eventually win it all.

The music video for IU's ballad single was enhanced with emotional undertones as it effectively conveyed the song's concept of unending love that transcends the struggles of two lovers.

