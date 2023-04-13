"Such a great new vibe": Lofi Girl introduces Synthwave Boy, leaving the internet in a frenzy

French YouTube channel Lofi Girl, known for its relaxing music streams, introduced a new character on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The character has now been dubbed online as the "Synthwave Boy".

Since last week, the channel has been teasing the introduction of the new livestream. Following the reveal, the official Twitter account for Lofi Girl described it as:

"Introducing a brand new character in the Lofi universe, we bring to you the genre of Synthwave - beats to chill/ game to!"

"Introducing a brand new character in the Lofi universe, we bring to you the genre of Synthwave - beats to chill/game to! Today marks a very exciting day for the channel, as we release a brand new 24/7 livestream on YouTube!"

Following the reveal of the livestream, fans of the channel have been raving about it:

"Coolest thing in the Internet": Fans of Lofi Girl welcome the new stream

Synthwave Boy's introduction was met with an exceedingly positive reaction online. Fans praised the new stream for its retro-futuristic vibes, and many even commended the way it was introduced, calling it an "extended lore" and "Lofi cinematic universe."

Others were excited to switch between the two streams with different genres while working.

Lofi Girl has been around for more than five years

The YouTube channel was first introduced in 2017 and currently boasts a whopping 12.1 million subscribers. The live videos feature an animation of a girl known as Jade, studying or resting in her room, while relaxing music is streamed.

On April 4, 2023, the channel started teasing a reveal, and the next day its official Twitter account pointed out a "blue window" seen in the animation. On April 7, the blue window was seen flashing at regular intervals.

Many soon deduced it as Morse code, which spelled out a link to a website, Lofi World, featuring a graphical download.

Soon, the regularly-streamed YouTube animation was modified to show Jade looking out the window while her laptop displayed the said website. Once the download was completed, the website displayed a blue room with a countdown timer and a date marked on the calendar.

The same banner was displayed on a separate stream on Lofi Girl. On April 10, fans of the channel were shocked to find Jade and her cat disappearing from the stream animations.

Steve Kim @Fobwashed Lofi Girl lore stuff is pretty cool. Happy stuff like this exists. Lofi Girl lore stuff is pretty cool. Happy stuff like this exists. https://t.co/4GiHb2kb7E

In the days leading up to the reveal, the YouTube stream kept showcasing an animation zooming into the blue window for several hours, stopping inside the room. Once inside, the new character walked inside the room and sat on his desk while the new synthwave stream was revealed.

