"Such a sad terrible story": 18-year-old Jazmin Paez leaves netizens upset after trying to hire a hitman to kill toddler

Jazmin Paez, an 18-year-old Miami woman, has been arrested after it came to light that she tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. The teen mom was charged with first-degree solicitation of murder. The fiasco began on July 25, when investigators were alerted about the woman by a man who claimed that he operated a fake hire-an-assassin website to report those looking to hire a killer.

The man claimed that Jazmin Paez contacted him to get his toddler murdered. As per the police, Jazmin visited rentahitman.com and asked that the task be finished by Thursday.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt She tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3 year old child pic.twitter.com/iUrBXDGJlB

For the task, Jazmin Paez reportedly agreed to pay $3,000 and sent pictures of her toddler and his location. The man who reported Jazmin claimed that the form filled by the woman stated that she wanted "to get something done once and for all." Furthermore, she also wanted the toddler "to be taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed but ASAP."

As of now, the judge has granted the woman bail on a bond of $15,000. The family has also reported that the toddler is safe. However, as the news broke on social media, netizens reacted to the incident, with one even deeming the whole thing a "sad, terrible story."

Social media users angered after they learned about Jazmin, the 18-year-old mom, who tried to hire a hitman to kill her toddler. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users are saddened by the Jazmin Paez story

The news about Paez hiring a hitman to kill her own toddler has spread like wildfire on social media. As per NBC6, Paez's father claimed that she has some “health problems,” which could explain her actions:

"My daughter is not a monster. My daughter is a little girl who was born with health problems. She has liquid retained in her neck. She's had 12 surgeries, she lost the ability to move her face. She's been bullied in school, they called her 'the monster,'" he said.

The news was originally shared by the Twitter user, TizzyEnt, who narrated the whole incident. The comments section under TizzyEnt's video is now filled with netizens reacting to the information.

At the same time, the fake hitman who reported the woman to the police also claimed that the authorities delayed action from their end, as the first two times that he made the call, he was avoided and ignored. It was only the third time that the police appointed a detective to the case.

However, at the moment, the woman has spoken up on the matter yet.