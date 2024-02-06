"Such a sweet gesture”: Fans react as Usher reportedly introduces BTS Jungkook to his son over a phone call in Standing Next to You behind-the-scenes

Usher recently released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of Standing Next To You featuring BTS' Jungkook. The video was uploaded by Usher's personal YouTube channel, which boasts a whopping 7.89 million subscribers. In the video, fans observed the Hollywood icon calling his youngest son, Naviyd, and introducing him to BTS' golden maknae.

The endearing interaction between BTS' youngest member and Usher's youngest son was a heartwarming moment for the fans. A fan even wrote on X, highlighting Usher's "sweet gesture."

Expand Tweet

"Winning major dad points": Fans loved Usher calling Jungkook to meet his youngest son over a call

On February 2, 2024, a video sketch for the song Standing Next to You - Usher Remix was released by BTS member Jungkook on BANGTANTV. The video showcased Jungkook and Usher collaborating on dance steps and rehearsing their routine for the performance.

Following this, the latest YouTube video, Jung Kook, USHER - Standing Next to You (USHER Remix) (Behind The Scenes), was released on February 6, 2024 (KST) on the Good Good singer's channel. It took viewers on a ride to the off-camera setting of the making of the song's remix version.

In preparation for the much-anticipated release of his new studio album COMING HOME on February 9, 2024, and his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 11, Usher—an eight-time GRAMMY winner—has released an official in-the-shadows look at the music video.

In a specific scene in the video, BTS member Jungkook is seen seated in a chair while makeup artists and stylists work on his look. Wearing an all-black outfit, Usher sits down next to the BTS idol and asks a staff member if he might use his finger to press the "call" button on his phone because the celebrity is wearing heavy leather gloves.

Viewers found this bit extremely amusing since the Hollywood icon maintained a poker face while Jungkook was whistling and humming a tune of Standing Next To You. Usher then brings his cell phone in front of Jungkook and introduces his son to the BTS idol.

Several fans claimed that Usher's youngest son, Naviyd, is a K-pop fan and a member of the BTS ARMY. Others found the interaction extremely endearing and cute to see a father introduce his son to one of his favorite idols.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, BTS' golden maknae released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. The singer and dancer from the three-time GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band BTS released a remix version of his album title track, Standing Next To You with Usher.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Usher and Jungkook can be seen having fun together while rehearsing their dancing skills. Together, they enjoy laughter and good times while taking photos and hanging around. Additionally, fans saw the BTS artist express his excitement about collaborating with the renowned musician Usher.

The Usher rendition has amassed over 31 million (31,080,430) streams as of writing this piece. However, the original track has over 366 million (366,678,693) streams on Spotify.

Currently, the GOLDEN singer from BTS has been carrying out his mandatory military enlistment since December 12, 2023, and will return to the spotlight in June 2025.