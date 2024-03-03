While it might have looked like James Gunn was done announcing cast members for Superman, many fans wondered if Perry White was even going to be in the film or not. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce will reportedly be starring as Perry White in the upcoming DC film.

Wendell Pierce is all set to step into the shoes of Perry White in Superman. The actor, who is best known for starring in The Wire and Jack Ryan, will be playing the iconic boss of Clark Kent and Lois Lane at The Daily Planet, as per recent reports. News of Pierce's casting comes right as the film recently started shooting in Atlanta this week.

Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce to star as Perry White in Superman, as per reports

Expand Tweet

Wendell Pierce joins a huge cast in the film and will be the second African American actor to play the role, following Laurence Fishburne in Man of Steel and Dawn of Justice. Other actors to play the character in the films were Jackie Cooper in Christopher Reeves's Man of Steel films and Frank Langella in Bryan Singer's take on the classic comic book character.

Perry White is a comic character who first appeared on The Adventures of Superman radio show on February 14, 1940, and was created by George Putnam Ludlam. He then made his appearance in the comics in November 1940, in Superman #7, which was created by Jerry Siegel and Wayne Boring.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Planet, the biggest newspaper publication in Metropolis. Usually showcased as a tough-as-nails boss, Perry White also has a certain compassion to him and a wise nature that showcases his experience. He is also the boss of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, and more generally, a huge supporting character in the comics based on the Man of Steel.

The film is currently in the shooting stage

James Gunn recently took to his social media to announce that the film has finally begun its principal photography. The upcoming DC movie began shooting on February 29, which also just happens to be Clark Kent's birthday in the comics. The Man of Steel in the movie will be portrayed by David Corenswet.

He will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, a Pulitzer prize winning journalist and Clark Kent's love interest, and Nicholas Hoult as the supervillain Lex Luthor. Skyler Gisondo will also star as Jimmy Olsen in the upcoming film.

The movie will also feature other DC characters like Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and more.

Expand Tweet

Gunn recently revealed that the film's title has also just been changed from Superman: Legacy to just Superman. The director explained in his post that as he was done writing the final draft, it felt right to drop the sub-title. Additionally, he offered a peek of the suit, revealing the Kingdom Come-inspired logo for the Man of Steel.

The film releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.