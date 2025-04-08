"Supporting nurses isn't political": John Stamos claims to be nonpartisan while addressing appearance at event in Trump's Mar-a-Lago

John Stamos responded to critics who questioned his hosting role in a charity event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort by explaining he only participated to support healthcare personnel in their work.

The Full House actor performed host duties at the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, which took place at Trump's private estate located in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 5. Palm Beach Ray of Hope Foundation organized the charity event at Mar-a-Lago as a fundraiser for The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, which annually trains 350–400 nurses in Palm Beach County.

John Stamos made it clear that the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala took place outside political division making community service its main focus even though it was situated at a place with political associations. Stamos shared in his April 7 Instagram Story that,

"I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala—an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes. This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations." He emphasized, "Supporting nurses isn't political—it's essential."

The actor further stated,

"These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day." He added that he stands by "the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities."

John Stamos says gala at Mar-a-Lago was about healthcare, not politics

The gala, styled after Dancing with the Stars, featured community leaders paired with professional dancers whose performances were judged by former DWTS pros Artem Chigvintsev and Karina Smirnoff.

The event was co-chaired by Linda Adelson and Janet Levy, both known Donald Trump supporters and members of "The Trumpettes," an independent group of women backing the former president, as reported by USA Today.

Though John Stamos took center stage at an event linked to Trump allies, he made it clear that his political stance had not shifted. "My values and political views remain unchanged," he affirmed. In fact, during the 2024 presidential election, Stamos openly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. On Election Day, he shared his perspective in an Instagram post, writing,

"It's clear that our country is at a crossroads, and like many of you, I hope for a future where we can find unity and common ground."

He continued,

"We need a leader who prioritizes unity and strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years. My hope is that this election leads to a renewed focus on bringing people together, fostering dialogue, and seeking justice and equality for all."

A strong wave of criticism appeared when photos from the event became public because critics saw John Stamos joining Trump at his Mar-a-Lago gala as an act of support for Trump. According to Stamos, any involvement with community service should not rely on political alignments when supporting social programs.

Stamos advised individuals who wished to avoid donations to conservative-linked organizations to consider donating to Democracy Forward, which operates as a progressive nonprofit.

The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, the primary beneficiary of the gala, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Students at the school receive clinical education through the partnership network that the school maintains with Florida healthcare institutions, according to E! News.

John Stamos's message was clear: his support for healthcare workers is a constant, regardless of the venue. "Let's remember that despite our differences, we share a common humanity," he concluded in his Election Day message.

