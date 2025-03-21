7 best John Stamos movies and shows to watch

John Stamos became a household name after playing Jesse Katsopolis in the hit sitcom, Full House that aired from 1987 to 1995. In addition to his acting career, John Stamos is also a skilled musician with his own band, Destiny. However, it is his on-screen performances that have mainly helped cement his popularity around the world. The 61-year-old actor has appeared in many movies, shows and plays.

From sitcoms to rom-coms, John Stamos has had an impressive career so far and he certainly doesn't look like he is going to stop any time soon. Even though he is known for his comedic timing, John Stamos has proved time and again that he is equally capable of pulling off complex and more mature roles.

Fans of John Stamos who want to see the actor at his best should make a point to check out the titles on this list that showcase his on-screen charisma and dynamic range.

Born to Ride, Big Shot and five other John Stamos movies and shows that will keep you entertained

1) Full House (1987)

Full House fans couldn't get enough of John Stamos' Jesse (Image via Warner Bros)

There is no question that this famous sitcom, containing eight seasons and 192 episodes, helped boost John Stamos' career. It also skyrocketed the careers of then child actors, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In the lead is Bob Saget, who plays Danny Tanner, a widower with three young daughters. In order to take care of them, he enlists the help of his brother-in-law, Stamos' Jesse and his best friend, Dave Coulier's Joey. As expected, there is never a dull day in the house they all live in, which leads to many hilarious and heartwarming moments.

This John Stamos starrer is enjoyable to watch because of the wholesome comedy elevated by endearing characters who have their own strengths and eccentricities. The show also does a great job of sharing good family values which means that it will appeal to viewers of all ages.

Where to watch: Full House is available on Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Born to Ride (1991)

This movie will particularly appeal to bikers (Image via Warner Bros)

This action movie directed by Graham Baker stars John Stamos in the lead. He plays Grady Westfall, a biker who has a knack for breaking rules. When he is faced with a choice to go to prison or teach the military's newly converted motorcycle unit to ride, he unsurprisingly chooses the latter.

Colonel James E. Devers, portrayed by Sandy McPeak, is less than impressed with Grady. More so, when he makes advances at his daughter, Teri Polo's Beryl Ann. But things change when Grady steps up to accompany the unit on a dangerous rescue mission in Spain.

Even though this John Stamos movie does test the limits of plausibility at times, it cannot be denied that it never lacks excitement. The pacing is just right for the audience to become invested in everything that is happening on screen, which is further elevated by striking cinematography and a compelling score.

Where to watch: Born to Ride is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

3) My Man Is a Loser (2014)

The chemistry between the lead characters add to the narrative (Image via Imprint Entertainment)

Directed by Mike Young, this comedy film stars Michael Rapaport, Bryan Callen and John Stamos in central roles. Rapaport's Marty and Callen's Paul are having a hard time keeping their marriages alive. Their wives have a very low opinion of them and they feel compelled to make some changes.

They ask Stamos' character, Mike, to help them out. Charismatic and witty, Mike has always had a way with women. He uses his experiences from his own single life to teach Marty and Paul how to bring the spark back into their relationships. But things don't exactly go as planned.

What makes this John Stamos movie relatable is that it addresses many common problems that married couples face. The witty screenplay works thanks to the excellent comedic timing of the lead actors. This isn't a movie that needs to be taken too seriously but at the same time, it has some poignant messages about love, commitment and relationships that viewers can learn from.

Where to watch: My Man Is a Loser can be streamed on Prime Video.

4) Scream Queens (2015)

This show is dark, witty and suspenseful (Image via Fox)

Dark comedy fans will find that this show containing two seasons and 23 episodes has plenty to get excited about. In season one, Jamie Lee Curtis plays Dean Cathy Munsch who has to deal with the unusual events taking place on the campus of Wallace University involving the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority.

In the second season, Munsch opens up a hospital to take a break from all the university fiasco. But strange things start happening once again. Both seasons have different storylines but many overlapping characters. John Stamos is introduced in season two wherein he plays Brock Holt, an eccentric doctor with a shocking backstory.

Cinephiles who are fond of slasher narratives will easily become immersed in the show's diabolical characters, strange turns of events and gory scenes. The best thing about Scream Queens is the way it seamlessly blends comedy with horror and suspense.

Where to watch: Scream Queens can be viewed on Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+.

5) Grandfathered (2015)

John Stamos shines in the lead role (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This show, containing 22 episodes, is helmed by John Stamos who plays James Martino aka Jimmy. A lifelong bachelor, Jimmy lives the good life. He has a successful restaurant and is not bogged down by any family trouble of any kind. But everything changes when he realizes that he has a son and a granddaughter.

Like in Full House, John Stamos immerses himself in the character. So much so that it would be hard for viewers to imagine anyone else playing Jimmy. The rest of the cast also does a great job, with the highlight being the chemistry between Jimmy and his son, Gerald E. Kingsley, portrayed by Josh Peck.

Given that it is a sitcom, Grandfathered has plenty of hilarious dialogue that will make the audience laugh. But at the same time, the narrative also has heartfelt moments that leave a lasting impression.

Where to watch: Grandfathered is available for streaming on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Ploey - You Never Fly Alone (2018)

This animated movie is perfect for family movie nights (Image via Cyborn)

Many fans may not know that John Stamos has also lent his voice on multiple occasions. In this animated movie, directed by Árni Ásgeirsson, the focus is on a golden plover named Ploey. He is afraid of flying and so he is left behind when the rest of the family migrates in the fall.

But surviving alone is no easy feat so he decides to Paradise Valley to wait out the Arctic winter. Of course, the journey to the Valley is perilous. Thankfully, he has help in the form of different birds and animals. John Stamos plays Giron, an overweight white ptarmigan who begrudgingly comes to Ploey's rescue, time and again.

This underrated John Stamos movie thrives on striking animation and lovable characters. The storyline and dialogue are simple because the primary target audience is young children but the movie carries a lot of thoughtful messages about courage and the importance of family which will be relevant for adults as well.

Where to watch: Ploey - You Never Fly Alone can be viewed on Hulu.

7) Big Shot (2021)

Witty and inspirational, this sports drama will have viewers hooked from the first episode (Image via Disney+)

Containing two seasons and 22 episodes, this inspirational drama will appeal to sports fans in particular. John Stamos stars as Marvyn Korn, a basketball coach who gets fired for his temperamental behavior. He gets another chance when he is hired by the Westbrook School for Girls.

In the beginning, his stern methods don't go down well with the team. However, as they learn to trust each other, the team grows stronger thanks to Marvyn and they raise their hopes to really make a mark both as basketball players and also as promising young individuals.

There are many reasons to love this John Stamos show which includes its diverse cast, sincere characters and meaningful messages. Many shows with teen characters make them sound too mature or over-the-top but the creators of Big Shot ensured that the girls on screen actually behaved their age which made them more relatable and realistic.

Where to watch: Big Shot is available on Disney+ and Prime Video.

These engaging shows and movies starring John Stamos prove that the actor knows exactly how to attract the viewer's attention and keep them interested in the on-screen characters.

