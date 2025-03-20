President Donald Trump all set to make first major Sport appearance after Super Bowl at the NCAA Wrestling Championships amid March madness

Following his appearance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans held on February 10, 2025, President Donald Trump will be seen attending the most anticipated upcoming collegiate wrestling championship. The 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships will be held from Thursday to Saturday, March 20-22, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trump's appearance at the collegiate championships will mark his first visit to Pennsylvania since beginning his second term as president. His presence at the NCAA wrestling will coincide with March Madness, which includes the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament, featuring single elimination games.

He is seen making multiple appearances at high-end sporting events, including the Dayton 500 and Super Bowl LIX, becoming the first sitting president to attend the electrifying night. The 1968 Penn graduate will attend the sporting event that is scheduled at Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania. He also attended the 2023 NCAA Championships held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when Penn State took home the national title.

President Donald Trump's visit to the wrestling championships will be seen after his administration froze Penn State's funding. Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, informed about his visit to the collegiate wrestling championship along with President Trump and wrote:

"Awesome news: I’ll be traveling with @realDonaldTrump on Air Force One to the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia this weekend. Shout out @karolineleavitt for @Outkick invite as part of White House new media initiative. Can’t wait. I’m sure the other media will love me!"

President Donald Trump's visit to the 2025 NCAA Men's National Championship will be held after his administration froze federal funding for Penn State

President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center. (Photo by Getty Images

President Donald Trump's administration recently froze approximately $175 million in federal funding for the University of Pennsylvania. The decision was influenced by an event that included the participation of a transgender swimmer in the women's category.

President Trump signed the executive order on February 5, 2025, in the East Room at the White House. The order enforces the educational institutions that receive federal funding to follow the Trump administration’s understanding of “sex," which is the gender one was assigned at birth.

The Department of Education is investigating Penn University for Title IX violations following Lia Thomas, the first openly transgender woman, who competed in the women's category for Penn State during the 2021-2022 season. She competed in the 200-yard freestyle event, tying for fifth place alongside Riley Gaines.

The 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships will feature 330 athletes vying for the prestigious title.

