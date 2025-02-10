"Ignored and neglected as women" - Riley Gaines slams Joe Biden's administration after President Donald Trump signs executive order

Following President Donald Trump's signing of the executive order, Riley Gaines took a jab at previous president Joe Biden's administration. President Trump signed the order, which forbids transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports.

The order was brought into implementation on February 5, the National Girls and Women in Sports Day, in the East Room at the White House. The order enforces schools and colleges that receive federal funding to abide by President Trump's administration’s understanding of “sex," which is the gender one was assigned at birth.

Gaines has been a fervent opposer of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, since the 2022 National Championships, when she tied with Lia Thomas but was denied the trophy. The former collegiate swimmer expressed her frustration with the previous administration, stating women's sports have been ignored for so long.

Trending

Gaines expressed her disbelief that such measures were necessary.

"It's been three years of being not only just ignored and neglected as women who have been screaming and demanding that we are entitled to equal opportunity and privacy, safety on the court and on the field," Gaines said.

"Not only we have been ignored, we have actively being worked against by the previous administration. So to now have someone in The Oval Office who has clearly displayed such moral clarity, it's crazy that you have to do that and defining the sexist themselves and signing the executive order also declaring there are only two sexes, I cannot believe that's necessary but it's reach at the moral decay that we have reached as the society under the Biden administration," she added.

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines takes a swipe at Nike for their Super Bowl commercial

Riley Gaines at The Megyn Kelly Show in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently threw a shade on Nike for their latest "So Win" commercial featuring elite female athletes, Sha'Carri Richardson, Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. While the video features the leading female sports figures, Gaines reflected on the brand's 2023 collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

The transgender media personality was seen modeling Nike's sports bra and leggings. Gaines dissented from Nike's campaigns and wrote:

"Keep in mind Nike has celebrated men competing in women's sports. Faux 'feminists,"

Expand Tweet

Nike's latest commercial was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback