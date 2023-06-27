Sweden roller coaster accident: One killed and nine injured following ride's derailment 

A shocking incident took place in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, when a rollercoaster derailed in Gröna Lund amusement park. The accident left one dead and led to nine individuals, including three children being injured. The witnesses at the amusement park claimed that the Jetline rollercoaster appeared to be jumping off the tracks before it came to a total halt.

Others present at the amusement park in Stockholm also exclaimed how one of the cars of the roller coaster tilted towards the ground, causing maximum chaos and destruction. Addressing the issue, the chief executive of the park, Jan Eriksson, said that 14 people were on the ride when it "partly derailed and stopped on the track."

“The front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of between 6 and 8 meters, between 20 and 25 feet. A total of 14 people were on board, of which one person has died and several are injured,” they said.

Furthermore, authorities informed that of the nine people injured, one is in serious condition, while the others sustained minor injuries. The accident took place in Gröna Lund amusement park, Sweden's oldest amusement park, which opened 140 years ago in 1883. TV14 also reported that the Jetline rollercoaster, in the amusement park, is 800 meters long and opened in 1988. It was last renovated in 2000.

"The car stops and people fly out": Witness opens up about accident in Sweden amusement park

As the roller coaster at the Sweden amusement park derailed and took the life of one, many witnesses came forward and explained what exactly happened. Ziba Assad, a visitor at the park on the day of the tragic incident, spoke to TV14 and said:

“I was standing just below the Jetline roller coaster, and saw the wheel assembly of one of the cars crashing to the ground. Then the car stops and people fly out, fall out of the car. Two or three people fell out of the car. One of them also managed to cling to the track. One of the other people on the ride was sitting on a beam. There was complete panic.”

While the police have launched a criminal investigation into the case, the Sweden authorities have claimed that they could charge the theme park with involuntary manslaughter, causing bodily harm, and causing danger to others. The amusement park was shut immediately after the accident took place, and all the patrons inside the park were asked to evacuate as soon as possible.

Gröna Lund amusement park will now remain closed for seven days so that authorities can conduct an investigation into the case.

