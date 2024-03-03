Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stepped in as host of Saturday Night Live on March 2, where she made fun of the box office failure of her movie Madame Web while also denying the rumors about her alleged affair with co-star Glen Powell.

In her opening monologue, Sweeney joked about not being in Sony's latest movie, Madame Web, trying to keep the catastrophic project out of her repertoire in jest. Poking fun at herself as an actor who only "screams, cries, and has sex," Sweeney went on to clarify that she and her Anyone but You co-star Powell were, in fact, not dating as many fans had previously speculated.

Sweeney's monologue elicited multiple laughs and received thunderous applause, which made her debut as an SNL host a successful one.

What Sydney Sweeney said in her SNL monologue

Sweeney is currently enjoying two extremes of her career journey: her romantic comedy film Anyone but You recently set the record for the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation, earning over $200 million at the box office. On the other hand, her venture into a superhero flick with Dakota Johnson, Madame Web, is suffering from bad reviews and has become a box office dud.

Joking about the latter, Sweeney introduced herself:

“I am so happy to be here. My name is Sydney Sweeney. You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”

Based on the Marvel comics, Madame Web joined Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) to become its lowest opening movie, a position previously held by Morbius. Sweeney plays Julia Carpenter in the film, which is expected to end its box office run with less than $100 million worldwide as opposed to its $80 million budget.

Later in her monologue, she also addressed the speculations going around on social media about her alleged affair with her rom-com co-star, Glen Powell.

The pair made headlines last year when swimsuit photos from the set of Anyone but You were released online, leading fans to make up stories about their relationship. Their undeniable chemistry on and off-screen only fueled the rumors, while the controversy accompanied their film to its success.

She dispelled any gossip about their dalliance:

"That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot."

Syndey Sweeney was referring to her partner, Jonathan Davino. However, when she asked the camera to cut to him, Glen Powell was shown instead, evoking laughter from the audience. Sweeney was quick to amend the mistake, though, as she called out:

"That's not my fiancé! He's in my dressing room!"

Glen Powell may not be her fiancé, but the pair might be seen together onscreen soon again, as the actor recently revealed to Variety that he was looking for more projects to work on with her.

Sydney Sweeney's SNL show is a success

Sweeney's foray as SNL host was met with acclaim by fans, who praised the wit and self-deprecating humor in her monologue. The studio audience also seemed entertained as they laughed at the jokes and enjoyed her skits on the show. On social media, the monologue made quite a splash while fans shared their joy at seeing her and Powell together.

Sydney Sweeney will be next seen in the psychological horror film Immaculate, where she also serves as a producer.