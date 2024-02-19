Sydney Sweeney’s look for People’s Choice Awards 2024 wins internet: “Goddess material”

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, Sydney Sweeney graced the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards 2024. The actress wore an awe-inspiring red gown. Many other prominent personalities, including Halle Bailey, Ice Spice, America Ferrera, and Rachel Zegler, strutted the red carpet in stunning outfits, flaunting distinctive styles.

The 49th annual celebration of the People’s Choice Awards was organized at Barker Hanger in LA. Sydney Sweeney’s look for the awards night surely turned heads. Fans flooded the internet with appreciation for the star; one of them even called her

“Goddess material.”

One of Sydney Sweeney's fans commented (Image via Twitter/@TheRealMarkLevy)

Sydney's look for the awards event received many more varying responses.

More details about Sydney Sweeney’s look for People’s Choice Awards 2024

For the People's Choice Awards of 2024, Sydney Sweeney wore an elongated Mônot gown in red, which is one of the most trendy colors of this season.

Sweeney opted for a straightforward and uncomplicated look, accessorizing with a pair of De Beers rings and earrings made of white gold and diamonds. Her longtime stylist, Molly Dickson, who also works with other celebrities such as Lucy Hale, Ariana Greenblatt, and Lana Del Rey, styled Sweeney for the awards event.

Sweeney's makeup included a matte nude lip and dense eyeliner, her blond hair was done with curtain bangs during her makeup application. Melissa Hernandez worked on Sydney’s makeup for the event.

Her hair was done by popular hair stylist Glen Oropeza, while her nails were trimmed by LA-based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The actress added a touch of tanning to her skin, which was perfectly done by Gldn.

Fans went gaga over Sydney Sweeney’s look for the awards night. Many said that she looked “stunning” and “awesome,” while a few others said that she looked different. There were many who alluded to her as a “goddess.” One of her fans commented,

“She’s so charming.”

Netizens further called her “beautiful,” “adorable,” “fantastic,” and “lovely” in their praises. Some remarked that she gave Scarlett Johansson vibes, and a few others complimented her for her beautiful smile.

Not all of them liked her style for the event. One of them said that she wore too “much makeup,” while another made a critical remark,

“Like she's pretty and all, but I don't get all the appeal.”

Sydney Sweedney frequently dominates the headlines for her daring outfits and jaw-dropping looks. Last week, the star was spotted in another beautiful ensemble at her Madame Web movie premiere. She wore a bespoke Oscar de la Renta dress for the event. The gorgeous outfit was covered in a web of crystals. She accessorized her dress with Fred Leighton jewelry pieces.